Newsstand: Michigan basketball to be featured in 'Made For March' docuseries

Tweets Of The Day

Michigan will be featured in a documentary on Paramount+. More from a press release:

Paramount+ today announced a new four-part docuseries, MADE FOR MARCH, to debut on Paramount+ on Saturday April 4 chronicling two of college basketball’s most renowned programs—Kansas Jayhawks and Michigan Wolverines—this season in their bid for a national championship.

The series will feature unprecedented off-court access, exclusive game footage and interviews, and coverage of key regular‑season, conference and postseason matchups in the Big 12 and Big Ten. For the first time, cameras follow both teams across an entire season, capturing the intensity, pressure and passion on the road to and through the post-season.

MADE FOR MARCH will stream over four weeks first on Paramount+ and then air on CBS below:

o Episode 101: Saturday, April 4 | 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST

o Episode 102: Sunday, April 5 | 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. EST

o Episode 103: Sunday, April 5 | 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. EST

o Episode 104: Saturday, April 18 | 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST

“In today’s college basketball environment, it’s not easy to build real connection,” said Michigan’s Men’s Head Basketball Coach, Dusty May. “This group has done that, and there’s something special about who they are and where they’re headed. For the first time ever, this project gives fans an all-access look at Michigan Basketball as we push toward March.”

Paramount+ today announced a new four-part docuseries, MADE FOR MARCH, to debut on Paramount+ on Saturday April 4 chronicling two of college basketball’s most renowned programs—Kansas Jayhawks and Michigan Wolverines—this season in their bid for a national championship.… pic.twitter.com/Mnz2XgudIn — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 12, 2026

Michigan junior Elliot Cadeau appears on Evan Miya’s top point guard rankings.

POINT GUARD RANKINGS



Here are the best rated PGs in the country according to Bayesian Performance Rating at https://t.co/cegyfz8ykZ, which measures overall player value.



The 10th best PG this year would have been ranked 4th last year. That's how loaded this year's crop is 👇 pic.twitter.com/byGuBNRbIK — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) February 12, 2026

Michigan is 10-0 in Quad 1 games this season, picking up another one Wednesday at Northwestern.

It's funny that by allowing Northwestern to play so well last night, Michigan turned Northwestern into a Quad 1 win (NW jumped from 77 to 73 in NET).



Dusty May really is locked in to winning the analytics! — Derick Hutchinson (@Derick_Hutch) February 12, 2026

A look at how the Wolverines carved up Northwestern in the second half of the 87-75 win.

Michigan scored 4 baskets in the 2nd half off the same back screening action — twice from the same "stack out" set, twice on baseline out of bounds plays: https://t.co/bx84W74ReM pic.twitter.com/jdLboGltJl — Eric Shapiro (@eric_shap) February 12, 2026

Michigan senior defensive end John Henry Daley, from Utah, is the highest graded transfer edge rusher this offseason.

Highest Graded Transfer Edge Rushers this Offseason 🔁 pic.twitter.com/JfGGrjXyqL — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 12, 2026

Michigan is one of four teams nationally to rank top 10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency.

Only FOUR teams in the country rank Top 10 in both offense and defense via KenPom 👀@ArizonaMBB @umichbball @DukeMBB @UHCougarMBK



Who’s built best for March? 🤔⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BTsbHbnWQT — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 12, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“When you have that kind of depth with nine deep and that kind of experience, that shooting, that size, that coaching, you’ve got a chance to beat anybody … they’re really good. Really good. I think they have a chance to beat anybody out there. From what I’ve seen, I think they can compete against anybody in the country.”

— Northwestern head coach Chris Collins on Michigan

Headlines Of The Day

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan recruiting board reset: Wide receiver

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Breaking down Michigan football’s defensive tackles: Is there more talent here than we think?

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: INTEL: Michigan to host Top 5 recruit in the 2028 class

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Michigan basketball thoughts and outlook: Dusty May’s call to the bullpen key in comeback win

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Chris Collins on Michigan: ‘They wore us down – they can compete against anyone in the country’