Podcast: Michigan basketball's transfer portal haul (so far), NFL Draft recap, more

Michigan Wolverines basketball is three weeks removed from a national championship and working on its roster to make another run next year. It took another step towards that with elite transfer center Moustapha Thiam joining the fold over the weekend.

So what’s next for the roster after three portal commits, three NBA Draft entrants and one big fish still on the board?

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TheWolverine.com’s Anthony Broome and Chris Balas discuss Michigan basketball’s transfer portal additions, NBA Draft decisions, NFL Draft recap and your questions.

Watch this episode in the video embed at the top of the screen or on our YouTube channel. Listen in the embed below or search ‘The Wolverine’ wherever you get your Michigan podcasts.

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