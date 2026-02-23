Michigan basketball turns page to Big Ten title, but won’t celebrate this week if it can

ANN ARBOR – The Michigan Wolverines took a punch over the weekend with a loss to Duke on a neutral floor, but the page has been turned back to Big Ten play.

A win on Tuesday night against Minnesota will give U-M at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. Two wins this week – including a Friday night road trip to Illinois – would help the Wolverines clinch outright.

Still, Tuesday could be another milestone in the season for Michigan. Just do not expect head coach Dusty May and the program to celebrate or throw a party if it gets the result it wants after the game.

”It’s not done,” May said during his Monday press conference. “So we’re so consumed now and playing well against Minnesota. They’re going to play desperately. They’re shorthanded. They have five or six guys that are playing significant minutes, and those five guys can all play. And so we’re not really thinking that big of a picture now as opposed to just taking care of business. And we know if we get this one, we at least clinch a share.

“But I don’t think anyone in our locker room wants to share anything. We’ve just have to continue playing one possession at a time and get back to playing good ball.”

Michigan is not planning any sort of postgame celebration outside of a potential tip of the cap in the arena. Instead, it would be expected to wait until the regular season finale against Michigan State for any sort of celebration if it clinches the outright title.

”I don’t know how I’m going to feel tomorrow,” May said. “We even talked about all the different scenarios. I don’t even like talking about this stuff because you have ball to play, but you have to. It’s nature of the beast. But if we do win tomorrow, we clinch a share. And then after that, I think I’ll just be thinking next thing.

“We have a big game Friday [at] Illinois. Second biggest game of the year coming up. The biggest game of the year is Minnesota. The second biggest game is Illinois. After that, the third biggest game of the year is [next at] Iowa.

“So, I don’t think I will [celebrate].”

During Florida Atlantic’s breakout season in 2022-23, it won the Conference USA title and celebrated with two regular-season games still to go. May was not crazy about it, but said it was worth it for the people who helped make it happen.

”The year we broke through at FAU, we clinched a share at home and we still had two more games on the road to go play. And the university wanted to do a thing on the court with the nets and all this stuff and I was against it, but I did feel like our players deserved and our fans. That was probably the coolest moment because you had the court marked off with the ropes. And inside the court you have your players, their families, the coaches, their families, and so you just have this area of everyone who poured into this experience.

“Ideally, we celebrate later on after more work has been done. But we’re just happy to be in a position to play, be playing meaningful games in February. And this game tomorrow is incredibly meaningful.”

Michigan’s showdown with Minnesota on Tuesday night at Crisler Center tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.