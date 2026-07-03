Michigan basketball: Two more pledge to stay under Mike Boynton Jr.

The Michigan Wolverines continued a busy Friday of roster-retention news under interim coach Mike Boynton Jr., with both transfer forward Jalen Reed and freshman guard Joseph Hartman reaffirming their status with the Wolverines. Both announcements came via On3 | Rivals insider Joe Tipton.

They join four-star signee Lincoln Cosby with Friday announcements, and guards Trey McKenney and Elliot Cadeau and big men Moustapha Thiam and JP Estrella as retainees.

RELATED: Michigan signee Lincoln Cosby staying in Ann Arbor after Dusty May departure

Reed is coming off an Achilles injury that ended his 2025-26 season after 6 games, marking the second year in a row he was sidelined with an injury. He has played only 14 games over the last two years. Last season, Reed averaged 9.5 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 57.1% from the field. He was a top-65 commit and four-star recruit coming out of high school. Reed played in 79 games over the last four seasons at LSU, averaging 6.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He was in the middle of a breakout year in 2024-25, averaging 11.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game before tearing his ACL in Dec. 20224 vs. Florida State.

“Despite the challenges of the past two years, Jalen brings experience, toughness and a physical presence to our frontcourt,” former head coach Dusty May said when Reed signed. “He’s shown he can play at a high level, and having someone with that experience is important for our program.”

Hartman, the son of Florida associate head coach Carlin Hartman and No. 93 recruit in the 2026 class, has a well-rounded game who can initiate offense and play several different types of roles, which makes him another versatile chess piece for U-M moving forward.

“Joseph’s is a floor general. He plays with great command and confidence, and his voice carries through the team. He’s a strong decision-maker who understands tempo, spacing and how to put teammates in successful positions. He combines toughness with feel. He’s not afraid to make the extra pass or take a big shot when it matters. His competitive nature and basketball IQ make him a perfect fit for how we want to play. What we love is that Joseph loves the process — film, lifting, reps. He’s wired to improve every day, and that mindset will serve him and our program extremely well.”

The transfer portal is set to open July 24 for Michigan men’s basketball players for 15 days. Should a full-time coach be named before then, the portal would instead open 5 days later for two weeks.