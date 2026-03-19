Michigan basketball’s ‘March Roddy’ gets hometown stage in Buffalo

BUFFALO, New York – The start of the No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines‘ run through the NCAA Tournament starts at home for one of its most veteran players.

Senior guard Roddy Gayle Jr., from about 25 minutes up the road in Niagara Falls, returns to the Buffalo area to tip off his final March Madness. He’s also been tabbed “March Roddy” for some of the heroics he’s had in the sport’s most critical month.

Last year, Gayle broke out for 26 points in a Round of 32 upset over Texas A&M. This year, he had some key defensive plays late in a close win at Iowa, and closed the regular season with 15 points against rival Michigan State at home.

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“ Super pumped,” graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg said. “We already saw at Iowa when he made the game-saving block and steal. So I’m excited to see what happens, man. I want to be a part of the Texas A&M Roddy-type of game, so I’m really excited, excited about it.”

“Roddy in March is going to be so much fun,” graduate guard Nimari Burnett said. “Especially for him just to play in his hometown. He was like, ‘Let me get any tickets y’all got,’ and I think that’s like the best way for him to go out for his senior year.

“I’m excited for him to play in front of his hometown fans, but also just to be himself on the court.”

That doesn’t mean there aren’t some butterflies returning to a familiar area.

”Want to turn the nerves into more confidence,” Gayle said Wednesday in the locker room. “Especially just the kind of support that the community is going to bring. Instead of having some nerves, it just encourages me to be myself.

“I haven’t been able to play home in, 6 or 7 years. Obviously, it’s an amazing experience.”

Gayle was a four-star recruit out of high school in the 2022 recruiting class, where he originally committed to Ohio State before transferring to Ann Arbor in 2024. He played his first 2.5 years at Lewiston-Porter HS in Youngstown, N.Y., before transferring to Wasatch Academy in Utah for his final 1.5 years.

Niagara Falls is best-known as tourism town built up around one of the most renowned natural wonders in the world. But the further you get from the falls, the more you’ll find a quieter, tight-knit community that takes care of its own and isn’t used to outsiders.

“ I think something that people don’t really understand is just like how small the Niagara Falls is,” Gayle told The Wolverine. “Everybody knows everybody in Niagara Falls. So if they don’t recognize you, they obviously know you’re an outsider. One thing about being from [here] is that everybody is related somehow or grew up with them at some point. It’s just a very small town.”

“Being able to be from Niagara Falls and having that support… I know a bunch of those Niagara Falls guys and girls that be able to come here and just watch me play for the first time, probably their lives. Just being able to be that kind of connection to the youth as well. It’s just something that I hope really can do.”

Gayle and Michigan’s journey begins on Thursday night against No. 16 seed Howard. Tipoff is set for 7:10 p.m. on CBS.