Michigan beats Ohio State in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, advances to semis

CHICAGO – The top-seeded Michigan Wolverines took down the rival Ohio State Buckeyes for the third time this season in a 71-61 win in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

Center Aday Mara led Michigan with 17 points, while point guard Elliot Cadeau had 15 points, 7 assists and 3 steals.

With the victory, the Wolverines will take on the winner of the game between Wisconsin and Illinois in the semifinals on Saturday at 1 p.m. on CBS.

Here is the recap from Friday afternoon’s game in the Windy City.

First half

Michigan won the opening tip and struck first with a pair of Morez Johnson Jr. buckets in the first 54 seconds of game action, followed by a Nimari Burnett three-pointer at the 18:40 mark to give the Wolverines a 7-0 lead right out of the gate. By the time the under-16 media timeout hit with 15:44 to go, Michigan had built a 10-5 advantage. U-M would eventually push the lead out to 15-5 after the second 7-0 run of the game at 14:47.

Ohio State responded with a 6-0 run to narrow the deficit back down to 4 before 5-straight points from freshman guard Trey McKenney, who had 8 points early to help the Wolverines out to 20-11 advantage at the under-12 media timeout (11:11). Michigan would maintain its lead through the next media timeout with a 27-18 advantage the under-8 timeout with 7:06 to go. The Wolverines would push their lead out to 11 after a fastbreak dunk from Yaxel Lendeborg at the 6:25 mark, but a 7-2 spurt from the Buckeyes helped them cut into the lead and trim the deficit to 31-25 with 3:51 to go at the final media timeout.

Two free throws from OSU after the under-4 timeout cut the Michigan lead to 31-27. The lead would fluctuate between 2 and 6 points over the final few minutes with OSU’s Bruce Thornton hitting a floater at the buzzer. Michigan would lead 39-35 after the first 20 minutes of play.

HALFTIME: Michigan 39, Ohio State 35

Second half

Michigan began the second half with possession, but OSU got on the board first with another Thornton bucket. After trading baskets, Michigan would maintain its 5-point lead at the 18:02 mark after Johnson three-pointer at the 18:02 mark (44-39). However, a 5-0 run from Ohio State would tie the game at 44-all with 17:22 to go, which is where the score would stand at the under-16 media timeout (15:45).

Elliot Cadeau gave Michigan the lead back at the 14:34 mark to put the team back up 46-44. That kicked off a 7-0 run for the Wolverines, who took a 51-44 lead with 12:45 to go. But OSU went on an 8-2 run with 5 points from Gabe Cupps and a three from Thornton to trim the deficit to 53-52 in favor of Michigan at the 11:25 mark. Cadeau found Mara on a lob 16 seconds later to put U-M back ahead 55-52, a lead it would hold at the under-12 media timeout (10:59).

Mara’s bucket was the start of a personal 6-0 run for the Wolverines, who pushed their lead to 59-52 after a pair of free throws at the 9:20 mark. The Buckeyes kept treading water, though, with Christoph Tilly hitting a layup at 9:10 and Thornton hitting two free throws after the under-8 time-out at 7:43 to cut the Michigan advantage to 59-56. Burnett split free throws at the 6:30 mark to slightly extend the lead to 60-56. A triple from Devin Royal gave OSU its first lead of the day at 61-60 with 5:40 to go, headlining a 6-0 OSU run that ended with a pair of Cadeau free throws at 4:46, tying the game at 62-all. Michigan re-took the lead at 64-62 after a goaltend on a Johnson layup attempt with 4:07 to go.

Cadeau split a pair of free throws at the 3:35 mark to extend U-M’s lead to 65-62, followed by a pair of Thornton free throws at the other end for the Buckeyes to cut the advantage back down to 1. Mara scored on a layup at the 2:56 mark, putting Michigan ahead 67-64. Lendeborg split a pair of foul shots to push the lead to 68-64 with 84 seconds to go. Royal split two free throws with 29.1 to go to trim the Michigan lead to 68-65 before needing to foul. Cadeau went to the line with 20.7 seconds left and made 1-of-2, extending the lead to 69-65.

Royal hit a jumper with 6.3 seconds to go to make it a one-possession game at 69-67 before a Buckeye timeout. OSU fouled Lendeborg, who sank both foul shots to push the lead back to 4 at 71-67. That’s how the game would end.

FINAL: Michigan 71, Ohio State 67

Michigan vs. Ohio State final box score, stats