CHICAGO, Ill. — Michigan Wolverines basketball used a graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg three-pointer with 0.4 seconds to go to take down Wisconsin, 68-65, in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal. The Wolverines will take on either Purdue or UCLA in the championship game on Sunday.

Here’s a recap of how the game unfolded.

First half

Sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr. put Michigan on top 2-0, before Andrew Rohde gave Wisconsin a 3-2 advantage. Both teams were cold to start, with Wisconsin making 1 of its first 10 field goal attempts and Michigan beginning 1-of-7.

The scoring opened up with a mid-range jumper from freshman guard Trey McKenney, who assisted on a junior guard Elliot Cadeau triple that tied the game at 9-9. Aleksas Bieliauskas nailed a three at the top of the key after a John Blackwell drive and kick that made it 12-9 Wisconsin at the under-12 media timeout.

At the 11:38 mark of the first half, Cadeau committed his second personal foul and went to the bench. The Wolverines struggled to generate great offense without a true point guard on the floor.

Graduate forward Will Tschetter nailed a stepback three to cut the deficit to 18-14, and a pair of free throws from Roddy Gayle Jr. made it 18-16 Badgers. Bieliauskas made his third three of the game, though, this one a bit more contested, to make it 21-16 ahead of the under-eight media timeout.

Michigan missed 8-consecutive shots from the field, while Wisconsin was also cold but got five-straight points from Blackwell, who made a wide-open three to open up a 26-18 advantage at the 4:26 mark. At that juncture, both teams combined to make 14 field goals — but 7 of them were threes from Wisconsin.

Michigan went on a 7-0 run, thanks to free throws from Johnson, a three at the top of the key by McKenney and a baseline spin and finish from Mara. The Badgers led 26-26, before Nick Boyd had a sick finish through traffic in transition (28-25) with 36.1 seconds remaining.

Wisconsin called timeout after the make, and went with zone defense out of it (for the second time this game). Michigan worked the ball around and got a triple from the left corner for graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg, marking his first points of the game. That tied the score at 28-28 — the halftime score.

Second half

Michigan shot only 27 percent from the field in the first half, but heated up to start the second. Mara got the Wolverines going with a free throw and layup, and Burnett, Cadeau and Lendeborg all scored twos.

Blackwell, meanwhile, picked up his third personal foul at the 16:02 mark. Michigan led 37-32 at the 15:26 media timeout. The Wolverines started the half making 4 of their first 6 shots, with an offensive rebound and Mara made hook shot on one of the misses.

Michigan opened up a 42-31 edge on the heels of a made floater and triple by Cadeau, but Wisconsin battled right back to make it 42-36 with a Boyd floater and Blackwell and-one.

Mara had an and-one, then found Lendeborg underneath for a layup. McKenney eyed a three and drained it to put Michigan up 50-49 at the 11:07 mark. The Wolverines were shooting 9-of-15 from the field with 2 made threes in the second half. Wisconsin, meanwhile, was 4-of-16, including 1-of-10 from beyond the arc.

Mara was doubled in the post, after doing a lot of damage, and hit Lendeborg for a dunk to make it 52-39. That was the score at the 10:12 media timeout.

The lead was 15 (54-39), before Austin Rapp was a catalyst in tying the game in the matter of four minutes and 19 seconds. He hit 4 threes as part of a 17-2 run to make it 56-56. Michigan head coach Dusty May called timeout after his fourth with 5:29 to play, with the Badgers on a 9-0 run. Wisconsin had 13 made threes at that juncture.

Mara scored a two (58-56), but Rapp answered with two more threes, making it 62-58 Badgers. That made it 6 threes for Rapp in the second half. Mara came back and hit a mid-range jumper (62-60 Wisconsin).

Michigan tied the game at 62-62, and both teams got stops on defense. Cadeau missed a three, but Lendeborg got the rebound, and the point guard got the ball back in a similar spot, nailing it the next time to put the Wolverines up 65-62. Wisconsin called timeout with 45 seconds and the ball in the front court.

Out of the timeout, Boyd hit a three to tie the game. Michigan attempted to take last shot, and Lendeborg hit a three from the right wing with 0.4 seconds to go, bringing the house down at the United Center. Cadeau had the assist. Wisconsin’s last-second shot was no good.

Michigan vs. Wisconsin box score