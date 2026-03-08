Michigan becomes first-ever Big Ten team to win 19 conference games, beats MSU 90-80 on senior day

Michigan Wolverines basketball beat Michigan State, 90-80, Sunday afternoon at Crisler Center, closing out a legendary regular season in style.

The Maize and Blue are the first-ever Big Ten team to finish a season with 19 conference wins, and have a 29-2 overall record. Michigan is the outright Big Ten champion and No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. The Wolverines have a triple-bye to the quarterfinal Friday in Chicago. U-M is the first Big Ten team to win the league by four games since 2009.

First half

Michigan started off slowly, with the Spartans leading 5-0 via a layup from Carson Cooper and three-pointer from Jeremy Fears Jr. Michigan used a triple from graduate guard Nimari Burnett at the 16:36 mark for its first points of the game, and graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg got going with 2 free throws to make it 7-5 Spartans at the 16:01 mark, before finding sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr. underneath. Johnson was fouled and made both free throws coming out of the first media timeout, tying the game at 7-7.

Fears, who’s developed a reputation for dirty plays and picking up technical fouls, was assessed a tech for kicking Michigan junior guard Elliot Cadeau in the groin. The Wolverines led 12-7 after made technical free throws by Lendeborg. Soon thereafter, Wolverine junior center Aday Mara was T’d up for apparently shoving Cooper. That was his second personal foul, and he went to the bench.

Michigan went on an 11-0 run to take a 14-7 lead after a layup from senior guard Roddy Gayle Jr. Minutes later, up 14-11, Gayle drew a foul to put Michigan into the single bonus at the 11:57 mark. His made shots at the stripe gave the Wolverines a 16-11 edge.

Gayle continued to make an impact, making a layup in transition (23-14) after Lendeborg made his second three of the game. Michigan State trimmed the lead to four points, 23-19, at the 7:49 media timeout. Both teams were shooting under 40 percent from the field at that juncture.

Teng made 2 threes, sandwiched in between a layup from forward Jaxon Kohler, and the Spartans tied the game at 27-27. Johnson answered with a three, though, to make it 30-27, and Lendeborg nailed one off the bounce at the top of the key (33-28). Michigan held a 35-31 advantage at the under-four media timeout. Johnson committed his second foul defending Cooper as the latter attempted to get post position and he headed to the bench at the 5:16 mark.

Michigan State went on a 8-0 run after being down 37-33 and took its first lead of the game, holding a 41-37 lead, before Lendeborg scored his 18th and 19th points of the game with a layup following a drive through the middle of the lane at the 1:19 mark.

The Wolverines finished the half strong, with a couple stops and a dazzling play from Lendeborg. He drove in, collapsed the defense and found Burnett for a corner triple to put Michigan ahead 42-41, which was the score at halftime.

The Wolverines shot 44 percent from the field, but MSU had more field goal attempts due to winning the battles in turnovers (5-2) and offensive rebounding (7-2). The Wolverines played much of the half without their two starting big men, hurting the defense.

Second half

Mara and Johnson returned to begin the half for Michigan, after sitting over 20 combined minutes due to foul trouble in the first. Both made a big impact early on, scoring 8 of the Wolverines’ first 11 points. Mara assisted on a Lendeborg three, too.

Michigan led 51-47 at the 15:39 media mark, which was sparked by a foul on Mara, his second flagrant and third personal of the game. He went to the bench, Gayle replacing him.

Fears made both free throws, and then Kohler had a layup to tie the game at 51-51. Kohler three 56-53 in transition. MSU took a four-point lead, its largest of the game to that point, with an and-one by Cooper in transition (61-57). The Wolverines battled back to tie the game with Fears out of the game, Cadeau taking backup point guard Denham Wojcik (one of four transfers on the Spartans’ roster) off the dribble and finishing a floater in the middle of the lane (61-61).

Michigan freshman guard Trey McKenney made a huge impact in the second half, with Cadeau on the bench resting. He helped take over point guard duties and scored 10 points in his first 8 minutes on the floor in the half. McKenney brought the house down with a three-pointeer at the 7:55 mark that put the Wolverines up 71-64. That was Michigan’s ninth three of the game.

The Wolverines led 71-66 at the 7:30 media timeout, following a lob dunk from Carr, thrown by Fears.

Michigan built a seven-point lead a couple different times, then Lendeborg nailed a triple from the right win to go up 76-70 with 3:27 to go. MSU head coach Tom Izzo — who fell to 2-2 against U-M head man Dusty May, who made the Final Four with Florida Atlantic in 2023 — called timeout.

Michigan drew up a lob from Lendeborg to Johnson out of the media timeout, which made it 78-72 with 2:34 remaining. The Wolverines got a stop and a run out, where Johnson was fouled going up for a layup. His one made free throw made it 79-72.

That just about did it, with Michigan closing the game out with free throws as the Spartans played the foul game to extend the contest, including 2 from Mara after an intentional foul on Cooper. The final score was 90-80.

Michigan vs. Michigan State box score