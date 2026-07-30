WATCH: Bryce Underwood, Jordan Marshall, Trey Pierce speak at Big Ten Media Days

CHICAGO – Michigan Wolverines football was represented at Big Ten Football Media Days in Chicago by head coach Kyle Whittingham and three players: sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood, junior running back Jordan Marshall and senior defensive tackle Trey Pierce.

Underwood, who enters his second season as a Michigan starter, drew the largest contingent at his breakout podium session, while Marshall and Pierce held their sessions in roundtable forums in the middle of the Hilton Chicago’s event space.

Underwood’s development may be Michigan’s biggest storyline heading into the season. He addressed it with the media on Thursday and was asked about his comments from the summer on being the best player to come out of the state, declining to walk them back.

A large portion of his media session can be seen above, with Marshall’s full session and a portion of Pierce viewable below. All can be seen on The Wolverine’s YouTube channel.

Junior running back Jordan Marshall

Marshall on moving past last season: “9-3’s not a good season to me — not to anybody with the standard of Michigan football, let’s get that right. But I think what happens when we’re all aligned toward the same goal at the University of Michigan — everybody saying the same thing, everybody on the same page — that’s when you’re through the roof. That’s what I think Witt and all these guys are trying to do, and that’s why he brought in the staff to do that. We know what our goals and expectations are, and now it’s just going 1-0 every single week and becoming the best team we can be.”