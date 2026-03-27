Michigan coaches Kyle Whittingham, Dusty May weigh in state of NIL, rev share: 'It needs a complete revamping'

Both Michigan Wolverines football coach Kyle Whittingham and men’s basketball coach Dusty May are on the same page when it comes to changes in the NIL space in college sports.

The two men were asked about the ever-changing landscape in different settings on Thursday. Whittingham joined On3’s J.D. PicKell for an exclusive interview on YouTube and was directly asked about a change he would make to college sports.

Whittingham, who has taken over a Michigan football program with great resources relative to the rest of the country, believes that there needs to be stricter boundaries in player compensation.

”It needs a complete revamping,” Whittingham told PicKell. “You can’t just do one thing. I think it needs a complete overhaul. Where we are is not sustainable. NIL is becoming out of control. I think you’re gonna see half a dozen or more teams in the 2027 recruiting cycle have $50 million-plus rosters.

“It can’t continue. And so we’ve got to rein it in. I don’t have the exact plan or the exact model, but I know something that resembles an NFL Minor League is probably a good starting point [and] trying to get a salary cap and some guardrails up on this thing.”

Another wrinkle to the student-athlete compensation discussed has been the athletic department sharing revenue with the players in response to the House vs. NCAA settlement. At Michigan, almost 75% of the revenue shared goes to the football programs, with men’s and women’s basketball covering the bulk of the remaining 25%.

May did not divulge his desire for the future of the sport, but did address the state of the game and why the adults in the room have to find a way to fix it.

“I just follow football, to be honest,” May said at Sweet Sixteen media availability in Chicago. “When they announce these numbers, I thought, ‘Wow, is everyone going to be under this cap?’ And then football spends three times that. I don’t spend a lot of time thinking about it. I have my own opinions on where the game needs to go and why we failed our sport for so long as coaches and administrators to let it get to this point.

“But ultimately it’s our fault. We’ve been making these decisions on such an obtuse level for so long that now it’s blown up in our face. So now we have a responsibility to fix it and to make sure it’s equitable and fair for everyone.”

“So I don’t know. I don’t know. I’ve heard the numbers. I’ve heard from agents. It doesn’t seem as though the rev share number is any type of hard cap or soft cap.”

The lack of a clear structure or enforcement mechanism is at the heart of the issue both coaches are pointing to. Even with revenue sharing, there is little indication that spending will slow without more defined guardrails.

For programs like Michigan, the resources to compete will remain. But as Whittingham and May both made clear, the question is no longer about who can keep up — it’s whether the system itself can.