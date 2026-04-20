Michigan commits and targets rise and fall in Rivals300 rankings update

Michigan’s commits didn’t move much in the updated Rivals300 that dropped Monday afternoon. For the second-consecutive rankings update, blue-chip quarterback Kamden Lopati held steady at No. 115.

The newest Wolverine pledge remains the No. 10 signal-caller in the country. In-state edge rusher Recarder Kitchen didn’t move from his spot at No. 154, and they are the only members of the 2027 class to crack the Rivals300 so far.

A total of four five-star recruits visited Michigan this spring— cornerback Joshua Dobson (No. 6 nationally), defensive lineman David Folorunsho (No. 9), Albert Simien (No. 10) and cornerback Donte Wright (No. 14).

Top 100 wide receiver Dakota Guerrant remains the No. 1 recruit in Michigan and the No. 46 recruit overall. Fellow top priority target Marcus Fakatou ranks No. 56. Two-way athlete Bode Sparrow dropped just a few spots to No. 59.

Michigan is trying to flip a few elite cornerbacks. Indiana pledge Monsanna Torbert ranks No. 70— climbing more than 100 spots in this update. Xavier Hasan held steady at No. 33 in the rankings. Fellow Notre Dame pledge Ace Alston didn’t move in the rankings either. He checked in at No. 72.

Priority wide receiver Quentin Burrell remained at No. 83, defensive lineman Xavier Muhammad held steady at No. 88 and running back Nigel Newkirk still ranks No. 89. Top cornerback target JuJu Johnson dropped 7 spots to No. 106.

Defensive lineman Seth Tillman climbed from No. 131 to No. 116. In-state recruits Jakari Lipsey (No. 128) and Myles Smith (No. 129) both fell in this rankings update. Defensive lineman Jamar Thompson dropped slightly to No. 135.

Linebacker Roman Igwebuike remains ranked No. 138. Priority running back Ty Keys fell a few spots to No. 142. Safety Tavares Harrington dropped from No. 129 to No. No. 168. Defensive linemen George Toia and Brayden Parks held steady at No. 184 and No. 187, respectively.

Top cornerback target Darius Johnson fell from No. 178 to No. 202, and edge rusher Jayce Brewer dropped from No. 173 to No. 213. Wide receiver target Tre Moore fell to No. 217.

Priority offensive line recruit Lincoln Mageo remained at No. 241, cornerback Deontay Malone climbed a few spots to No. 244 and running back Jayshon Gibson checked in at No. 263. Tight end flip target Colt Lumpris climbed 8 spots to No. 276.