Michigan commits rise and fall in '27 Rivals300 update

Rivals dropped a new rankings update Monday morning, featuring an anticipated bump for Michigan’s longest-standing commit. Louis Esposito is now a four-star prospect and the No. 280 recruit in the country.

The blue-chip offensive lineman from Saline (Mich.) High won offensive line MVP at the Under Armour Chicago camp earlier this year in his first competitive event back from injury. He’s now the eleventh Michigan commit in the Rivals300. He was the only Wolverine pledge to climb the rankings in this update.

“He looks great physically, measuring in at a true 6-foot-5, and carrying his 290 pounds very well,” Rivals’ Allen Trieu wrote after naming him a top performer at the Under Armour camp. “He’s a tough competitor who we knew was physical on Friday night, but seeing him pass set in a shorts and T-shirt setting really give some context to his athleticism as well. He repped a lot at left tackle, which is not where we think he will play in college, but it was good to see him be able to do that. He won position MVP and had some very dominant reps against good competition.”

Cornerback Monsanna Torbert (No. 70), defensive lineman Xavier Muhammad (No. 88), quarterback Kamden Lopati (No. 115) and offensive tackle Jakari Lipsey (No. 129) all held completely steady in this update.

Wide receiver commit Quentin Burrell dropped from No. 83 to No. 144. Edge rusher Recarder Kitchen and safety Tavares Harrington both held steady at No. 169 overall. Cornerback Darius Johnson (No. 203) and edge rusher Jayce Brewer (No. 214) didn’t move in this update either.

Blue-chip edge rusher Ifeanyi Emedobi also remained the No. 265 recruit in the country. Esposito rounds out the Michigan commits in the Rivals300. Recent offensive line pledge Lincoln Mageo and tight end commit Colt Lumpris both dropped out of the Top 300 but remain four-star prospects.

Top 100 flip target and Oregon commit Dakota Guerrant climbed more than 20 spots to No. 22 nationally, earning his fifth star from Rivals. Clemson linebacker commit Bryce Kish (No. 60) and Texas Tech pledge Gideon Gash (No. 61) round out the Top 3 in Michigan.