Michigan commits, top targets rise and fall in Rivals300 update

A new batch of Rivals300 rankings for the 2027 class dropped Monday afternoon, highlighting quite a few new four and five-star prospects. Michigan’s new staff extended offers to a few prospects over the past couple of months who made substantial jumps.

The Wolverines hold three 2027 commits so far— Rivals300 edge rusher Recarder Kitchen, three-star offensive lineman Tristan Dare and three-star offensive lineman Louis Esposito. Kitchen’s ranking remained stable, dropping two spots to No. 154. Dare and Esposito remained three-star prospects.

Recently offered defensive lineman David Folorunsho made a massive leap from unranked to No. 13 nationally. He’s a defensive tackle target out of Chicago (Ill.) St. Patrick for Larry Black who considers U-M one of his Top 8 schools after picking up an offer last week.

Elite cornerback flip target Donte’ Wright’s ranking held steady at No. 21 nationally. He’s planning a visit with the Wolverines. Notre Dame flip targets Xavier Hasan and Ace Alston checked in at No. 33 and No. 72, respectively.

Top 100 offensive tackle Oluwasemilore Olubobola, one of the priority tackle targets on Jim Harding’s board, climbed from No. 160 to No. 28. He will visit the Wolverines this spring.

Wide receiver Dakota Guerrant is once again Rivals’ No. 1 recruit in Michigan. He climbed back into the Top 50, going from No. 54 to No. 46. Top 100 in-state edge rusher Myles Smith checks in one spot behind himi at No. 47, a three-spot jump.

Elite athlete Bode Sparrow, the top-ranked recruit in Utah, remained steady at No. 55— two spots lower than the last update. Top 100 defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou, potentially the top overall target on the Wolverines’ recruiting board, remains at No. 56.

In-state linebacker target Bryce Kish made one of the more impressive leaps in this rankings update. He was unranked previously but now slots in at No. 60 nationally and No. 3 in Michigan. The Wolverines offered him during a visit last month.

Top 100 wide receiver targets Quentin Burrell and Julius Jones checked in back-to-back in the rankings at No. 83 and No. 84, respectively. Recently offered defensive lineman Xavier Muhammad jumped from No. 150 to No. 88, and priority running back recruit Nigel Newkirk leapt from three-star status to No. 89 in the country.

Blue-chip cornerback Danny Lang ranks No. 93, a huge jump from three-star status, and priority in-state tackle prospect Jakari Lipsey climbed three spots to No. 95. Elite cornerback target JuJu Johnson fell 22 spots to No. 99 but remained in the Top 100. Wide receiver Tae Walden Jr. dropped from No. 87 to No. 105.

Quarterback targets Kamden Lopati (No. 115) and Dane Weber (No. 290) didn’t move at all in this update despite strong showings in camp settings recently.

Rivals300 running back Tre Segarra plans on visiting Michigan this spring, and jumped from three-stars to No. 126 in the class. Tight end Brooks Bakko’s ranking remained similar, falling from No. 132 to No. 143.

Defensive lineman Brayden Parks jumped into the Rivals300 at No. 185, and fellow Chicago standouts— safety Tavares Harrington (No. 129) and linebacker Roman Igwebuike (No. 138)— sit comfortably in the Top 150. Harrington climbed 75 spots in this update.

Priority defensive lineman Georgie Toia fell from No. 123 to No. 182. Safety Gavin Williams droopped 10 spots to No. 208, and offensive lineman Lincoln Mageo remained at No. 239. Top tight end prospect Anthony Cartwright III fell from No. 233 to No. 278, and running back target Tyson Robinson dropped from No. 43 to No. 299.

Running back Noah Roberts, linebacker Broncs Baker, running back Tranard Roberts and safety Isala Wily-Ava all fell out of the Rivals300. They are priority targets for the Wolverines who plan on visiting Michigan later this year.