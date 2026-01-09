Michigan cornerback Jayden Sanders entering transfer portal
Michigan Wolverines freshman cornerback Jayden Sanders is entering the transfer portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
The first-year defensive back played in all 13 games this year, making two starts against Central Michigan and at Nebraska in Weeks 3 and 4 with senior corner Zeke Berry dealing with an injury. He finished the season with 23 total tackles and a pass defended.
Sanders attended Kilgore HS in Texas and was a four-star prospect in the 2025 class, ranking 119th overall, No. 22 at cornerback and No. 31 in Texas, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.
He is the third freshman defensive back to transfer, along with cornerback/nickel Elijah Dotson and safety Jordan Young.
Michigan’s defensive backs will be coahced by Jernaro Gilford in 2026, who comes over from BYU, joining defensive coordinator Jay Hill in making the leap from Provo to Ann Arbor.