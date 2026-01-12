Michigan DB Tevis Metcalf enters NCAA transfer portal

Michigan defensive back Tevis Metcalf is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

The 5-foot-10, 198 pounds spent one season at Michigan after transferring in from Arkansas last year. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

In his lone season at Michigan, Metcalf played in three games, recording three tackles and a forced fumble.

Metcalf’s older brother, TJ Metcalf, entered the transfer portal last week. The loss of TJ is more significant as he recored 58 total tackles with an interception, a fumble recovery and four passes defended in 2024.

The elder Metcalf split time between both safety and nickel with the Wolverines this year, playing 778 defensive snaps on the season, which led the team. The bulk of them (426) coming in the slot. He played 145 box snaps and 122 at free safety.

Both Metcalf brothers were three-star recruits in the 2023 and 2024 classes, respectively.