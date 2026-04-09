'Outwork Everybody': Michigan defense embraces Jay Hill’s aggressive new standard

ANN ARBOR – The Michigan Wolverines are turning the corner and heading into the home stretch of the first spring camp under head coach Kyle Whittingham, and players have taken to the new culture and new schemes on both sides of the ball.

Defensive coordinator Jay Hill, who runs a system that dates back to the Whittinghams back in the 1990s, has a propensity for coaching defenses that force turnovers and play aggressively. Junior defensive back Mason Curtis is seeing that from his new coordinator.

“ Right now it looks like a disciplined defense,” Curtis said on Wednesday afternoon. “It allows us to play downhill fast, just be confident in the cause. A lot of different looks and different coverages.”

Hill is a detail-oriented coach and has preached that early on to his players. Transfer safety Chris Bracy has felt the impact in his first set of practices with the Wolverines.

”The experience has been good,” Bracy said. “He’s very smart, and I try to pick his brain a lot. He’s played a lot of football. He knows this defensive scheme like the back of his hand. So I’m trying to just learn and get to know every position so I can make plays for myself and others.

“Coach Hill is very smart and a hard coach, but in the sense that he wants you to get better every day. He wants the best for you to pursue your goals, and he’s going to push you every day for that standard.”

Hill wants takeaways, and the Michigan defenders are feeling that mantra preached to them during spring camp.

”It is very emphasized on this defense,” Bracy told the media. “He wants us to create negative plays, create turnovers, and get the ball out the air. We punch out the ball a lot during practice. We’re just creating those habits each day so in the game they can show up.”

Michigan’s discipline and effort fluctuated in the last two seasons, but those are areas that are expected to be far more consistent under the new coaching staff.

”Our discipline and effort to the ball [will be a strength],” Curtis said. “We harp on getting to the ball, getting the most energetic and having the most effort. [It’s an] outwork everybody-type of defense.”

Bracy weighs in on Michigan captain Rod Moore, former Blazer Yxel Lendeborg

Bracy, who joins as a graduate student by way of UAB – yes, he knows national champion hoops star Yaxel Lendeborg – and Memphis has gotten to know Michigan captain Rod Moore well since arriving on campus. He has been impressed by a guy who will likely be a three-time captain when this fall rolls around.

”I talked to Rod the first day on campus,” Brady said. “I love a guy like that in the room. The guys who have already proven it. I’m just trying to learn from him, pick his brain, even though he is not on the field with us, he’s every day with us in meetings, all that. I’m talking to him on the sideline trying to get better and better and create a closer bond so we can be out there together and make plays.”

As far as knowing Lendeborg, the two overlapped at BYU in 2023 and 2024. He said not a whole lot has changed with his personality.

”He’s kind of the same, honestly,” Bracy said. “He had a breakout year this year. I’m proud of him coming from the same school, a smaller school. He’s going to have a chance at the NBA for sure. A lottery pick. It’s good to see guys transfer up and do better at bigger schools.”