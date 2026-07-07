Michigan defense, special teams quick facts: Massive turnover up front, experienced DBs headline group

The Michigan Wolverines enter the 2026 season with a new-look defense and an overhaul on special teams under Kyle Whittingham with coordinators Jay Hill and Kerry Coombs leading the two groups, respectively.

Here are some quick facts for each group in those phases, as they appear in our 2026 Michigan Football Preview Magazine (ORDER HERE).

Defensive line

• U-M is losing 2,322 snaps from the 2025 campaign in defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny (458 snaps), EDGEs Derrick Moore (450), Jaishawn Barham (375) and TJ Guy (362) and defensive tackles Damon Payne (348) and Tre Williams (329).

• Utah EDGE transfer John Henry Daley should be a huge boost to U-M’s pass rush after an All-American season in 2025 at Utah, where he racked up 11.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles in 11 games. He was Pro Football Focus’ No. 6-graded EDGE rusher last season with a 92.0 overall grade, behind Texas Tech’s David Bailey (93.3), Central Michigan’s Michael Heldman (93.2), Miami’s Ruben Bain Jr. (92.8), Texas Tech’s Romello Height (92.5) and Miami’s Akeem Mesidor (92.5). Bailey, Bain and Mesidor were first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

• Michigan signed a five-star EDGE in the 2026 class in Carter Meadows (Washington, D.C), who was the class’s highest-ranked addition. He is the first Rivals’ five-star defensive line prospect to sign with the Wolverines since Christopher Hinton in 2019 (No. 15 overall, No. 2 defensive lineman).

Linebackers

• No position group on the roster was as rocked by the offseason as the linebackers, who lost three players with starting experience from last year. 7 of the 11 scholarship players were not with the program last season, which includes 4 transfer portal additions and 3 true freshmen, all of whom were winter enrollees. North Dakota State transfer Nathaniel Staehling has the most proven production, racking up 75 tackles over 13 starts last season at the FCS level.

• New position coach Alex Whittingham, the son of head coach Kyle Whittingham, will be coaching at the collegiate level for the first time after 8 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL. As a defensive assistant, he was part of 5 Super Bowl appearances and 3 championships while working with each position group during his tenure under head coach Andy Reid and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. While working with the linebackers from 2020-23, he helped guide Nick Bolton to a record-breaking season, setting a franchise mark with 180 total tackles in 2022. Players he coached combined for four Pro Bowl seasons in Kansas City.

• Six of U-M’s 11 scholarship linebackers have either freshman or sophomore eligibility. Second-year players Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng and Chase Taylor are expected to compete for starting roles with classmate Christian Pierce providing depth, along with freshmen Aden Reeder, Markel Dabney and Kaden Catchings.

Defensive backs

• U-M enters the 2026 season with great veteran depth at cornerback with senior Jyaire Hill (710 snaps played in 2025) and graduates Zeke Berry (562) and Smith Snowden (632) at the top of the depth chart. Each was an all-league performer last year, with Snowden making his mark in the Big 12 at Utah. The trio combined for 1,904 snaps in 2025 and is expected to fill out the two starting corner spots along with the nickel position.

• Defensive coordinator Jay Hill, who also coached the safeties at BYU from 2022-25, helped lead a pass defense that racked up 17 interceptions (7th nationally) in 2025 and a nation-leading 22 interceptions during the 2024 season. Last year, the group was also No. 5 in red zone defense (70.4 percent), No. 10 in defensive TDs (3), No. 14 in turnovers gained (24), No. 19 in third down defense (33 percent), No. 21 in scoring defense and No. 25 in pass efficiency defense (116.97 rating). During the 2024 campaign, the group was 20th nationally in passing yards allowed (182.5).

• Graduate safety Rod Moore, back for a 6th season in Ann Arbor, could become just the 2nd player ever to be a three-time captain of the football program. Horace Greely Prettyman is the only other player to be elected three times, serving from 1884-86. Despite being limited to 3 games over the last 2 years, Moore was elected a captain prior to both the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Michigan special teams

• The Wolverines finished 36th in the country in BCF Toys’ special teams efficiency ratings, an opponent-adjusted possession efficiency data representing the scoring advantage per non-garbage possession a team’s non-offensive and non-defensive units would expect to have on a neutral field against an average opponent. Michigan ranked 4th in 2024, 27th in 2023, second in 2022 and third in 2021.

• Michigan’s last 60 field goals have been kicked by players who transferred into the program — James Turner (18-of-21 in 2023; Louisville transfer) and Dominic Zvada (21-of-22 in 2024, 17-of-25 in 2025; Arkansas State transfer). Turner (85.7) and Zvada (80.9) rank first and fifth, respectively, in Michigan history in career field goal percentage (minimum 15 attempts). The Wolverines are expected to have another transfer kicker starting in 2026 in sophomore Trey Butkowski, who was an All-ACC performer at Pittsburgh in 2025.

• U-M’s punt return game was atrocious in 2025, with former wide receiver Semaj Morgan returning 13 punts for 30 yards (2.3 ypa) with a long of 13 yards, ranking 170th in the nation. The Wolverines ranked 122nd in the country in punt return yardage with 18 total returns for 75 yards. The group also ranked 104th in kick return average (18.43 ypg) with 23 returns for 424 yards.

• Michigan added 6 new specialists this offseason in Butkowski, UNLV punter Cam Brown, Pitt long snapper Nico Crawford and Marshall long snapper Gavin Magorien out of the transfer portal and kicker Jacob Baggett and long snapper Jack Treutelaar out of high school.