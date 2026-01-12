Michigan defensive back Jordan Young withdraws from transfer portal

Michigan Wolverines freshman defensive back Jordan Young is withdrawing from the NCAA transfer portal and returning for the 2026 season, he told On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Young totaled 15 tackles and 3 passes defended this season, including the game-winning pass breakup against Northwestern. This is a key retention win for Michigan, which has seen a number of defensive backs enter the portal in recent days. He is expected to compete for a starting role at safety.

The 6-0, 195-pound freshman out of Monroe, North Carolina, shared Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance in that Northwestern game and appeared in 10 games this season in a reserve role and on special teams. Coming out of high school, he was a four-star prospect, the No. 172 overall player and no. 13 safety in the nation with the On3 Industry Ranking tabbing him as the No. 6 player in the state of North Carolina.

The Wolverines’ defensive backs coach next season will be Jernaro Gilford, formerly of BYU. Head coach Kyle Whittingham has also brought in former Boise State assistant Tyler Stockton to coach the safeties. The defense will be coordinated by Jay Hill, also from BYU.