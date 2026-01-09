Michigan defensive back TJ Metcalf entering transfer portal

The Michigan Wolverines are losing defensive back TJ Metcalf to the NCAA transfer portal, according to CBS Sports. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Metcalf, who transferred in from Arkansas last season, recored 58 total tackles with an interception, a fumble recovery and four passes defended in 2024. He split time between both safety and nickel with the Wolverines this year, playing 778 defensive snaps on the season, which led the team. The bulk of them (426) coming in the slot. He played 145 box snaps and 122 at free safety.

Metcalf racked up 57 tackles, including 1 for loss, 7 pass breakups and 3 interceptions as a sophomore, appearing in 12 games with 11 starts for the 6-6 Razorbacks in 2024.

His brother, Tevis Metcalf, is a cornerback who also transferred into Michigan last offseason and has two years of eligibility remaining. Both Metcalf brothers were three-star recruits in the 2023 and 2024 classes, respectively.

Michigan’s safeties will be coached by Tyler Stockton in 2026 as part of the new staff brought in by Kyle Whittingham. Stockton spent the last two seasons under head coach Spencer Danielson at Boise State, making the College Football Playoff with the Broncos in 2024. Before that, Stocktown was the defensive coordinator at Ball State, where he was a Broyles Award nominee in 2020, 2022 and 2023. In 2021, Stockton was named to the American Football Coaches Association’s 35 under 35 list.

