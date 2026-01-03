Michigan defensive lineman Enow Etta enters NCAA transfer portal

Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Enow Etta is entering the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Etta, a four-star recruit out of Texas in the 2023 class, appeared in 26 games in his Michigan career with one start on the defensive line. He finished his time in Ann Arbor with 20 total tackles, 2 passes defended and a sack. This season, he shared Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performances at MSU and at Northwestern at Wrigley Field.

Michigan is losing four defensive tackles from this year’s roster in Rayshaun Benny, Tre Williams, Damon Payne and Ike Iwunnah. Despite the program retaining Lou Esposito on the new staff and the open opportunity at defensive tackle, Etta is deciding to move on.

”Coach Espo is a great coach,” Etta said last offseason. “He’s one of my favorite coaches I’ve ever had. Because he’s more of a mentor to me. Just the way he talks to me, he’ll correct me. But it’s because you can tell it’s because he wants to see you do better. And he’ll always be encouraging guys even in the meetings. He’ll break you down, he’ll build you up when he’s critiquing you. He’ll say if you mess up on a block, he’s like, ‘Bro, you’re so big and strong, you just get your hands right.’

“Sometimes you need that hard coaching, but sometimes you need that encouragement because everybody’s different. Some guys take that hard coaching well, and some guys need that encouragement to really build that confidence in themselves. And they’ll perform better because they feel their coach believes in them.”