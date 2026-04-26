Michigan DT Damon Payne signed by Kansas City Chiefs
Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Damon Payne has signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent after going undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Payne transferred into Michigan this season after spending his first four years at Alabama. He appeared in all 13 games last year with 5 starts along the defensive line, making 16 tackles and 2 tackles for loss with a pass defended.
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At Alabama, Payne appeared in 32 games with 1 start, credited with 30 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, half a sack and two fumble recoveries. He was part of a Crimson Tide team that reached the national championship game in 2022 and College Football Playoff appearances in 2022 and 2023.
Coming out of high school, Payne was a four-star recruit out of Belleville HS just down the road from Ann Arbor.
NFLDraftBuzz.com listed some of the traits that Payne will bring to the pros:
- Despite his relatively tall frame, Payne typically plays with a low enough pad level and natural power to push the pocket with the bull rush.
- With a powerful lower body and the ability to hold up at the point of attack as a run defender, he is remarkably instinctive.
- Plays with leverage at the point of attack whether inside or outside. Keeps eyes in the backfield when inside; moves linemen to either side with strong hands.
- Rarely goes to the ground, showing good balance from his high school wrestling days.
- Strength gives ends a chance to twist inside and linebackers free lane to the passer on blitzes.
- A technician with a high motor, he has a variety of moves and displays exceptionally good hand use. Payne shows a strong finishing burst and has the power to hold at the point of attack as a run defender.