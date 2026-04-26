Michigan DT Damon Payne signed by Kansas City Chiefs

Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Damon Payne has signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent after going undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Payne transferred into Michigan this season after spending his first four years at Alabama. He appeared in all 13 games last year with 5 starts along the defensive line, making 16 tackles and 2 tackles for loss with a pass defended.

At Alabama, Payne appeared in 32 games with 1 start, credited with 30 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, half a sack and two fumble recoveries. He was part of a Crimson Tide team that reached the national championship game in 2022 and College Football Playoff appearances in 2022 and 2023.

Coming out of high school, Payne was a four-star recruit out of Belleville HS just down the road from Ann Arbor.

NFLDraftBuzz.com listed some of the traits that Payne will bring to the pros: