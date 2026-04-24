Michigan EDGE Derrick Moore selected by Detroit Lions in second round of 2026 NFL Draft

Michigan Wolverines edge rusher Derrick Moore was selected by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft with the No. 44 overall pick. The Lions moved up from pick 50 to select him, sending the No. 128 overall pick to the New York Jets.

He’s the first Wolverine to be chosen this year. Moore will join forces with former U-M captain Aidan Hutchinson, who was selected No. 2 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft prior to Moore’s freshman season in Ann Arbor.

“Defensive end from Michigan. I think that’s worked out well in the past,” NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said. “How about the power and the bull rush that he possesses? You see it from every single game. He’s going to test your brakes. He’s going to put his hands on your chest, and he’s going to try to run you right back to the quarterback.

“And then, if he gets to an edge, he is just going to pry open that outside shoulder and flatten to finish. … You’ve got one edge rusher from Michigan on the other side and he’s going to provide some serious power opposite Aidan Hutchinson.”

Moore was voted a captain by his teammates in 2025, capping a career where he was a three-time All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches; second team, media, 2025; honorable mention, media, 2023; coaches, 2023-24). He appeared in 53 games with 23 starts in his career.

Last season, Moore started 12 games and made 30 tackles, with a team-leading 10.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks to go along with 3 passes defended, 3 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. His play earned him first-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches and second-team from the media. In 2024, he had 4 sacks with 23 tackles and 6 tackles for loss, earning All-Big Ten honorable mention from the coaches.

Moore played in all 15 games during Michigan’s undefeated season and national title run in 2023, making 34 tackles with 6 tackles for loss with 5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery (returned for a touchdown at Maryland). The coaches and media voted him honorable mention in the Big Ten that season. He played in all 14 games his freshman year in 22, making 8 tackles and racking up 2 sacks.

Moore was a four-star prospect and the No. 37 overall player in the 2022 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 5 EDGE and second-ranked player in the state of Maryland, playing his high school ball at St. Frances Academy.

“Edge prospect with good size and length,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said, tabbing him a Round 3 talent. “Moore is far more active and engaged as a rusher than he is as a run defender. He has the ability to set firm edges, but his approach against the run can lack urgency. Against the pass, Moore is a bull-rush aficionado, piling up pressures and sacks. He’s strong through the top of the rush but needs to prove he can consistently stress long, well-anchored tackles. When it’s time to finish, he tackles with reliable technique and timing. If Moore cranks up the fire on all three downs, he can become a good full-time player. Either way, he projects as a starter capable of racking up pressures.”

Moore was the No. 55 overall prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft class, according to Jack Lichtenstein’s consensus board.