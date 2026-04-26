Michigan EDGE TJ Guy signing with Baltimore Ravens

Michigan Wolverines edge rusher TJ Guy was signed by the Baltimore Ravens after going unselected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Guy will reunite with former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, now the head coach in Baltimore, along with Lou Esposito, his defensive line coach from the last two seasons. Defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny was drafted by the Ravens in the 7th round.

Guy appeared in 48 games with 8 starts at EDGE during his Michigan career, being voted an alternate captain by his teammates in 2025. He was the team’s most improved player on the defensive side of the ball in 20204, as voted on by the program.

Last season, he appeared in 12 games with 4 starts at defensive end, making 18 tackles, including 3 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks, along with an interception in the season-opener against New Mexico in Ann Arbor. His breakout season in 2024 saw him make 13 appearances with 3 starts, making 32 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks and 6 quarterback hurries.

Guy spent the first three seasons of his career in more of a backup role. He played in 11 games during Michigan’s 2023 run to a national championship, making 10 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack with a quarterback hurry. He made 10 game appearances in 2022 and had 4 tackles. Guy appeared in 3 games in 2021, including the Big Ten Championship win over Iowa in Indianapolis.