Michigan eviscerates Howard, 101-80, advances to NCAA Tournament round of 32

BUFFALO, N.Y. — No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines basketball beat No. 16 Howard, 101-80, Thursday evening at the KeyBank Center. Michigan will take on the winner of No. 8 seed Georgia and No. 9 seed Saint Louis in a game that is set to tip off in the matter of minutes.

The Wolverines led by four at halftime but blew them out in the second half. Here’s a recap of how the Wolverines’ victory unfolded.

First half

Howard made 9 three-pointers in the first half, making it a game at the break. Michigan shot 65 percent from the field, with 7 triples of its own, and 9 free throws, but it was competitive for the first 20 minutes.

Michigan jumped out to an early lead, after starting the game off with a lob from junior guard Elliot Cadeau to junior center Aday Mara. The Wolverines got up 10 points just over six minutes in, highlighted by a trip of three-pointers – one from each of graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg, senior guard Roddy Gayle Jr. and graduate guard Nimari Burnett.

Howard started a three-point barrage, though, with 4 makes in a span of less than three minutes to trim the Michigan lead to 24-20 at the 10:21 mark. Two of them were over Mara, who was balancing trying to stay under the rim to protect the paint and get out and contest jumpers.

The three-pointers kept falling for the Bison, keeping them in the game. Taylor, Cam Gillus and Bryce Harris all made one in a short stretch, and Michigan’s lead was 34-29 at the 6:18 media timeout. At that point, there were 12 total threes made in the game (7 by Howard, 5 by Michigan). The Wolverines scored 14 points in the paint to Howard’s 5, and that was the difference.

Both teams remained hot, and Michigan — which was shooting 64 percent from the field — held a 40-33 advantage at the 3:42 media timeout. Burnett drilled another three, and graduate forward Will Tschetter came off the bench to hit two.

Freshman guard Trey McKenney, who made a layup, turnaround jumper at the elbow and corner triple in the first half, fouled Gillus on a made three that led to a free throw, which made it 50-43 Michigan with under a minute remaining in the half. The Wolverines turned it over against the full-court pressure after that. Harris nailed a three just before the end of the half, making it a 50-46 game at the break.

Second half

Howard cut it to two — 50-48 — right out of the gate with a layup by Ose Okojie. But the threes weren’t as available and didn’t drop as much as the first half, with Michigan getting the lead out to 12 points, 70-58, at the 13:49 mark when graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg, who had a quiet game to that point, got a board and took it coast to coast for the score.

Michigan surged on a 12-1 run, with a 7-0 push over a 1:20 span, to take a 77-59 edge, before it was 77-62 at the 11:01 media timeout. The Bison hadn’t made a field goal in 3:24 of game time, on a 0-of-5 stretch before the three-pointer that cut the deficit just before the media huddle.

Mara got going with two-straight scoring possessions, one a dunk and the next time down getting fouled underneath and making both free throws to swell the lead to 80-64.

A thunderous one-handed dunk by Mara pushed Michigan’s lead to 87-65 with 7:32 to go, with Howard calling timeout after the score. The Maize and Blue were on a 6-0 run at that point, and Howard hadn’t made a field goal in 2:40. Mara scored two more in a row, including when he just wasn’t guarded by the pressing defense of the Bison, and the Maize and Blue knew they had it wrapped up when they were up 93-65 with 5:26 to go. McKenney also scored in transition during that stretch.

Michigan made 17 of its last 20 shots at that point, while Howard was 2 of its last 17.

The Wolverines led 98-70 at the 2:57 media timeout, after a dunk for Burnett to give him 15 points on the night. Michigan was shooting 71 percent from the field at that juncture.

The Wolverines emptied the bench at the end, with Charlie May seeing his first minutes since early in the year. Malick Kordel‘s dunk on a lob from Oscar Goodman gave the Maize and Blue 100 points.

Michigan vs. Howard box score