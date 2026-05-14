Newsstand: Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. shows off tattoo commemorating national championship

Tweets Of The Day

Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. shows off his tattoo commemorating the national championship at the NBA Combine, and said head coach Dusty May is next up.

Morez Johnson Jr. shows off his Michigan natty tattoo



“Dusty’s getting one, too, when he gets some time.” pic.twitter.com/TvRASEb5wX — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) May 13, 2026

Johnson is also imploring Yaxel Lendeborg to get a tattoo of his own.

A look at Aday Mara being peppered with questions at the combine.

Aday Mara the star pic.twitter.com/HnrTMtc8lL — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) May 13, 2026

ACC commish Jim Phillips said Duke received permission from ESPN to schedule future nonconference basketball games on Amazon. Michigan, however, did not get required approval from Big Ten, source told @On3, so it's possible Wolverines could be replaced as Duke's opponent — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 13, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“My last couple months have been amazing, man. Every single day has felt like a dream. It’s felt unreal. I’ve learned so much these past couple months, especially, and Dusty has really tucked me under his wing and really showed me the way. Everything all comes back to just thinking like a pro and acting like one. These last couple months, I’ve been working on my habits again, finding a routine and ritual that I can do and just applying it to my everyday life.”

— Michigan NBA Draft prospect Yaxel Lendeborg

Headlines Of The Day

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: How Dusty May’s obsession with basketball, European players thriving in NBA have benefitted Aday Mara

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: From The Road: Michigan in the top group for 2 key LB targets, Top 100 RB

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Michigan TE Zack Marshall breaks down new offense: ‘So different than anything we’ve had before’

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: The 3-2-1: Michigan football ready to take off, hoops set to stay on top – Morez Johnson, more

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Notes on two transfer portal players at the NBA Combine