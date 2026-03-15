Michigan falls to Purdue in Big Ten Tournament final

CHICAGO, Ill. – The Michigan Wolverines fell in the 2025 Big Ten Tournament on Sunday with an 80-72 loss to Purdue in the championship game. The loss drops their record to 31-3 on the season, entering the NCAA Tournament as a projected No. 1 seed.

Here’s the recap from Sunday’s game from United Center in Chicago.

First half

Michigan won the opening tip and got on the board first on a Nimari Burnett three-pointer 30 seconds into the game. Purdue went on a 7-0 run from there, taking a 7-3 lead with 17:45 remaining. The run was stopped by another Burnett triple at 17:25 to bring the score to 7-6. Purdue would get its lead up to 9-6 before a paint shot from Roddy Gayle Jr. cut the deficit back to a point with 16:10 on the clock (9-8). The under-16 media timeout would not hit until the 14:17 mark with Michigan ahead 13-11 after a 5-0 run from Yaxel Lendeborg, including a three-pointer.

Trey Kauffman-Renn got on the board with a pair of layups to help Purdue get the lead back at 15-13, but he picked up his second foul with 11:06 to go, triggering the second media timeout of the game. Michigan answered with a 9-2 run and by the 6:48 mark held a 22-17 lead over Purdue. The teams would go back and forth over the next 3.5 minutes with the Wolverines holding onto their advantage at 32-26 with 3:14 to go.

Purdue used an 11-2 run down the stretch to flow the game in their favor, leading 38-34 with 53 seconds left in the half. Michigan scored the final two buckets in the paint from Mara and Cadeau, the latter coming just before time expired.

HALFTIME: Michigan 38, Purdue 38

Second half

Purdue used a 7-0 run right out of the locker room to take a 7-point lead at 45-38 with 17:45 to go. The Boilermakers dominated the first 8 minutes of the half, outscoring Michigan 20-8 to go up 58-46 at the 12:06 mark after an and-1 for Braden Smith. Kaufman-Renn hit a layup at 11:25 to push it to a game-high 14-point advantage for the Boilermakers.

Michigan responded with an 8-2 run to trim the deficit down to single digits at 62-54 with 8:55 to go. A pair of Cluff free throws brought the lead back to 10 at 64-54, which is where the game would stand at the under-8 media timeout. The Wolverines would use the next 3.5 minutes to cut the lead in half, using a 9-4 run to cut the Purdue advantage to 68-63 with 3:47 remaining.

The Boilermakers would push their lead to 76-65 with 1:17 to go after a dunk from Cluff. After the two teams played out the last 87 seconds, Purdue held on and won the Big Ten Tournament with an 80-72 victory over the Wolverines.

FINAL: Purdue 80, Michigan 72

Final Michigan vs. Purdue box score, statistics