Michigan fans, should you show your Big Ten pride? Ask the 1989 Flyin’ Illini 

Back in 1989, Michigan won the NCAA Tournament with an improbable run through a tough region, led by an interim head coach in Steve Fisher. As the only National Champion in program history, those Wolverines have been celebrated, had documentaries made about them, and are still considered gods (not “the” God … gods) to many fortunate to witness their run in person.

And what a run it was. Several in our class were able to witness it in person when Michigan finally beat North Carolina in a tourney before dominating Virginia in Lexington, Ky. Glen Rice, still the name in Michigan basketball lore alongside Cazzie Russell (with Trey Burke in the conversation, of course), put on a shooting display that hasn’t been matched.

To get to the overtime win with Seton Hall, though, they had to go through an elite Illinois team that had beaten them twice — handily — during the year, including the last Michigan home game of the season. The Wolverines were dominated, fell to a No. 3 seed, and limped into the postseason. The “Flyin’ Illini,” led by Kendall Gill, Steven Bardo, Lowell Hamilton, Kenny Battle, Nick Anderson, etc., were the heavy favorites to win it all.

And then came the Wolverines. “Third time’s a charm,” “hard to beat a team three times in the same year” … pick your cliché. A last-second putback from forward Sean Higgins was the final blow in a heavyweight clash between conference foes (sorry — you’re still not a “rival,” Illini) that everyone on both sides will remember forever, but for very different reasons.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t think about the opportunity we had to win the whole thing,” Kenny Battle told the Chicago Sun-Times a while back. As competitive as I am, it pisses me off to [remember] that we worked so hard all year, then lost to a team we blew out at their place the last game of the year, as well as at our place.

“To lose by two? It’ll always be there. I’ll never forget it.”

Anderson, later an NBA standout, insisted the Illini would have “killed them” in a seven-game series had that been the format, and Gill added, “I feel we were the best team never to win the national championship.”

Rooting for the Big Ten? Careful what you wish for, Michigan fans

So, when we hear Michigan coach Dusty May talk about “rooting for the Big Ten” or his players watching their success, we can’t help but think back to those days. Like that Illinois team, this U-M squad has proven to be the cream of the conference crop by far, even a favorite to win it all. It proved it during the regular season — again, like the Illini — by dominating just about all comers.

And there were some damn good teams back then, just like there were this year. The Big Ten is already guaranteed its best showing in the Elite Eight in years, and Michigan and MSU can add to it.

“[Conference success] is very important, especially since I feel like we went through a gauntlet of a schedule this year,” Michigan guard Roddy Gayle Jr. said. “Playing against these guys throughout the course of the year, we beat up on each other, and I think that makes us better.

“I think the Big Ten conference is the best conference in the world. Obviously, we want everybody in the Big Ten to be successful, but just kind of seeing the success that the conference has had in the tournament is really good. I think it speaks to how good we were in the season to be able to finish first.”

The banner will hang and nobody in maize and blue will ever forget it. Whatever happens now, this will go down as an outstanding season. But as Purdue showed in the Big Ten tournament finale, when you play a team that has seen you, studied you, knows you inside and out, and has a bone to pick after getting beaten up on your home floor … well, it can be tough to do it again.

While the Wolverines wouldn’t play a conference team until the Final Four at the earliest (it would be the Boilermakers again), there’s a chance it could be Illinois or Michigan State in the final. Talk about potential wars (!). Lose to any of those teams, and instead of talking about the “glory year of 2026,” we’ll be writing recaps of the “other greatest Big Ten team never to win it all.”

“I don’t get to decide what’s fair and what’s not,” May said when asked if was fair to be judged only by what happens in the NCAA Tournament. “It’s a body of work, and obviously we want to be cutting down the nets the last Monday in April.

“Our body of work shows that we’re capable of playing and beating some of the best teams in the country. Overall, we’ve played really well.”

They got their fastball back, too, in the first two games of the tournament, hammering Howard and Saint Louis. So … it’s all there for the taking.

But rooting for the Big Ten schools as future opponents? Hell, no, Michigan fans. For one, we can guarantee you none of them are rooting for your team (as evidenced by the cascade of ‘boos’ you always hear at the Big Ten Tournament when U-M fans are featured on the big screen).

And if one of the other ones were to win it, this Michigan team, while it will always be remembered as a fantastic one and a special group, will become an asterisk.

So, yeah … that’s a lot of pressure. But this group still has the ability to write the end of their story. Will they be the ’89 Flyin’ Illini, one of the best teams in college basketball history, or somewhere in between?We’ll all know for certain soon enough, but “go (whoever is playing the other Big Ten schools)!”