Michigan five-star enrollee Brandon McCoy staying after coaching change

The Michigan Wolverines have retained another major piece for the 2026-27 roster with five-star signee Brandon McCoy announcing he would be sticking around under interim coach Mike Boynton Jr.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported McCoy’s repledge on July 4. He is the 9th player on the record saying he will stick with the program after Dusty May’s departure for the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks. McCoy’s retention means all of U-M’s projected starting five are locked back in.

The list of retainees so far includes McCoy, guards Elliot Cadeau, Trey McKenney, Joseph Hartman and Malachi Brown, forwards Lincoln Cosby and JP Estrella and center Moustapha Thiam. McCoy is the No. 13 overall player in the 2026 class.

Michigan officially announced the addition of McCoy on April 28, a little over three weeks after he committed to the Wolverines during the Fab Five’s alternate broadcast of the 91-73 win over Arizona in the Final Four on April 4. As a senior at Sierra Canyon, he averaged 19.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals per game, earning California All-State Player of the Year honors and McDonald’s All-American and Jordan Brand Classic nods.

“Brandon is a special talent and someone who has the ability to impact the game in so many ways,” head coach Dusty May said after he signed. “He has a special feel for the game and competitiveness that really stands out. He can score at all three levels, create for others, and make winning plays on both ends of the floor. What stands out most is his approach to the game and his desire to keep getting better.”

The transfer portal is set to open July 24 for Michigan men’s basketball players for 15 days. Should a full-time coach be named before then, the portal would instead open 5 days later for two weeks.

