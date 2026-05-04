Michigan five-star signee Brandon McCoy surges in final Rivals ranking

Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball signee Brandon McCoy was ranked the No. 3 overall recruit and a five-star prospect in the final 2026 Rivals150, revealed on Monday morning.

Before the update, McCoy was a five-star and ranked 12th overall by Rivals, and the No. 11 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking. Now, Michigan officially has a top-five player in the class.

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“Brandon is a special talent and someone who has the ability to impact the game in so many ways,” Michigan head coach Dusty May said in a statement last week after McCoy signed. “He has a special feel for the game and competitiveness that really stands out. He can score at all three levels, create for others, and make winning plays on both ends of the floor. What stands out most is his approach to the game and his desire to keep getting better.”

🚨NEW🚨 Michigan CG signee Brandon McCoy ranks No. 3 and five-stars in the final 2026 Rivals150〽️https://t.co/06RsX1mTb8 pic.twitter.com/Rp1YEBJFZU — Rivals (@Rivals) May 4, 2026

McCoy committed to the program at halftime of the team’s 91-73 win over Arizona in the Final Four in Indianapolis, doing so on the air with the Fab Five’s alt-cast of the game. As a senior at Sierra Canyon (Calif.), he averaged 19.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals per game, earning California All-State Player of the Year honors, as well as McDonald’s All-American and Jordan Brand Classic nods.

McCoy has also played at the international level, helping USA Basketball to 3 gold medals at the FIBA U16 Americas Championship, FIBA U17 World Cup and FIBA U19 World Cup. He also competed in the 2026 Nike Hoop Summit, helping Team USA to an overtime win over the World Team. May thinks that experience will help him adjust to a team-centered program at Michigan.

“I think traditionally, if you had a guy that was the best player in his town, county, state and he’s shooting 30 shots a game and then he comes to college, there’s an adjustment,” May said during a press conference last week. Because every play is not gonna be run for him and things of that nature. And so with McCoy, he’s played at a very high level. He’s physically mature, he’s a specimen athletically, and you know, we expect him to make major contributions

McCoy is part of Michigan’s 6-man high school recruiting class in 2026, which ranks No. 8 nationally and No. 2 in the Big Ten behind USC and ahead of rival Michigan State. The class also features forward Quinn Costello (No. 39 overall), forward Lincoln Cosby (No. 47), guard Joseph Hartman (No. 89), guard Malachi Brown (No. 197) and center Marcus Moller (N/R).