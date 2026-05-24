Michigan flips Rivals300 TE Colt Lumpris from Alabama

Michigan landed a massive pledge to jumpstart its 2027 tight end class Saturday night. Rivals300 Alabama commit Colt Lumpris flipped to the Wolverines after spending several months in the Crimson Tide’s class.

Lumpris was one of U-M’s top overall targets. He’s a 6-6.5, 240-pound pass catcher with a long offer list. Following coaching changes at Alabama, he started to consider other schools. Michigan, led by tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham, pushed hard for the flip and secured his commitment before he could make it back to Tuscaloosa next week for his official visit.

“I’ve always loved Michigan,” Lumpris said. “It’s a great program. I’ve been watching them since I was younger, so I’ve always had an interest in them. And with Coach Freddie now, it feels like something that could potentially happen, but we’ve got to figure out what’s right right now.”

Lumpris is the No. 277 recruit in the country and the No. 11 tight end nationally out of Lawrenceville Township (N.J.) Lawrenceville School. He previously planned to take official visits to Alabama, Kentucky, Penn State and Michigan.

Whittingham led the charge on this flip effort. He spent a couple of days in New Jersey this spring, bonding with the blue-chip pass catcher and securing a Victors Weekend official visit.

“It was definitely cool getting to hang out with him for the day, two days actually,” Lumpris said. “We weren’t really talking too much football, just to get a good vibe. My parents, my family all love coach. The way he is off the field is the way I saw him coaching from the practice, so that’s why I feel like the practice was so vital for me to go to see.”

Lumpris is commit No. 15 in a constantly growing 2027 class for the Wolverines, joining Top 100 defensive lineman Xavier Muhammad, Top 100 wide receiver Quentin Burrell, Rivals300 edge rusher Recarder Kitchen, Rivals300 safety Tavares Harrington, Rivals300 cornerback Darius Johnson, Rivals300 offensive lineman Jakari LIpsey, Rivals300 edge rusher Jayce Brewer, Rivals300 quarterback Kamden Lopati, four-star running back Tyson Robinson, three-star offensive lineman Sidney Rouleau, three-star safety Charles Woodson Jr., three-star offensive lineman Louis Esposito, three-star athlete Lundon Hampton and three-star safety Maxwell Miles.