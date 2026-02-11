Michigan Football: 8 Wolverines invited to 2026 NFL Combine

The Michigan Wolverines will have solid representation at this year’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis, ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, with eight players invited to the annual talent evaluation event.

The invitees for this class include fullback Max Bredeson, wide receiver Donaven McCulley, tight end Marlin Klein, edge rushers Derrick Moore and Jaishawn Barham, defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny, linebacker Jimmy Rolder and kicker Dominic Zvada.

The Wolverines have had at least one player selected in 87 consecutive drafts dating back to 1938, and 421 players selected overall. It will almost certainly add to that number this year with Moore leading the way, coming in at No. 60 overall on Pro Football Focus’ Big Board for the 2026 class.

Also ranked on PFF are Barham (No. 105 overall), Klein (No. 114), defensive end TJ Guy (No. 209), Benny (No. 232) and Zvada (No. 408). Zvada is the third-ranked kicker in the class behind BYU’s Will Ferrin and Iowa’s Drew Stevens, who come in at No. 406 and 407, respectively.

Last year, Michigan had seven players drafted in the event, including a trio of first rounders in defensive tackles Mason Graham (Cleveland Browns) and Kenneth Grant (Miami Dolphins) and tight end Colston Loveland (Chicago Bears).

The Wolverines had a school-record 13 players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, coming off of its College Football Playoff National Championship season in 2023, topping the previous mark of 11 players chosen in the 2017 draft.

The combine will take place from February 23 to March 2 at the Indianapolis Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium. The 2026 NFL Draft is set for April 23-25 from Green Bay, Wisconsin. U-M is expected to hold its annual Pro Day sometime in March.