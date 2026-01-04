Michigan football adding former ACC coordinator to Kyle Whittingham's staff

The Michigan Wolverines are adding more experience to Kyle Whittingham’s first staff in Ann Arbor, with FootballScoop reporting Nevada offensive line coach Mike Lynch as another addition on offense as an analyst.

Lynch just wrapped his second season with the Wolf Pack after coaching the running backs last season. Last year, he oversaw a backfield that, despite injuries, produced the program’s most rushing yards since 2019. Nevada rushed for 1,284 yards at 4.77 yards per carry, with Savion Red and Patrick Garwo III combining for 13 rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Brendon Lewis added 775 rushing yards.

Prior to his time at Nevada, Lynch spent 8 seasons at Syracuse, where he coached running backs starting in 2018 and previously serving as co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. His most notable work came in 2021, when Syracuse rushed for 2,562 yards, the fifth-highest total in program history. Lynch was Syracuse’s offensive coordinator in 2018-19 and co-offensive coordinator at Bowling Green in 2015. That BGSU offense ranked top-10 nationally in total offense, passing offense, third-down conversion rate and scoring, powering the Falcons to a MAC championship and bowl appearance.

Lynch coached at Eastern Illinois from 2005-13, where he developed mutliple 1,000-yard rushers and worked extensively with the wide receivers, including FCS All-American Micah Rucker. He also spent five seasons at Utah State, coaching the tight ends, including a future NFL Pro Bowler in Chris Cooley.

A former offensive lineman at Montana, Lynch’s background aligns with Michigan’s emphasis on physicality and the way it structures its run game. He joins a staff that will be coordinated on offense by Jason Back with Tony Alford coaching the running backs and Jim Harding coaching the offensive line. Freddie Whittingham is set to coach the tight ends, while Micah Simon will coach wide receivers. Koy Detmer Jr., Fred Jackson and Marques Hagans will be on the staff coaching quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers.