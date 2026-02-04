Newsstand: Analyst places Michigan in early 2026 CFP projection

Tweets Of The Day

CBS Sports analyst Brad Crawford placed Michigan as the No. 12 seed facing No. 5 seed Texas Tech in his way too early College Football Playoff projection for the 2026 season. The Wolverines are one of four Big Ten teams in the field, joined by No. 4 Indiana, No. 7 Oregon and No. 8 Ohio State.

Way-Too-Early College Football Playoff projection for the 2026 season, via @BCrawford247 👀



What would you change?



🔗 https://t.co/QnshRG871e pic.twitter.com/Dlc3J28sIW — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) February 3, 2026

Michigan has two former players taking part in Pro Bowl festivities, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins.

#ProBlue in the Pro Bowl Games 〽️



📺 8 p.m. on ESPN pic.twitter.com/G4BMx8LP0G — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 3, 2026

The Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman swung by the Michigan basketball offices this week.

As good of a staff as there is in college basketball. pic.twitter.com/RCz0q1zmgc — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 3, 2026

Michigan sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood was recently training with quarterback guru Jordan Palmer, who most recently worked with former U-M quarterback Cade McNamara, the starter on the 2021 Big Ten championship team.

Bryce Underwood is working with the 🐐 of QB development Jordan Palmer. 👀 #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/TnO9YFNCeZ — Maize Signal 〽️ (@MaizeSignal) February 3, 2026

Former Michigan basketball guard and current country music artist Adrien Nunez will compete in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

Former Michigan guard Adrien Nunez will play in the NBA All-Star celebrity game https://t.co/s3PmmQTJBu — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 3, 2026

A look at Michigan’s shot blocking, featuring Aday Mara:

Michigan senior forward T.J. Hughes was named the Big Ten Third Star of the Week Feb. 3, after leading the Wolverines to their first 4-0 season sweep over Ohio State since 1995. Hughes registered 4 points — 2 goals and 2 assists — in the two-game series. His final assist of the weekend brought him up to 100 for his career — the 20th-ever Wolverine to reach that mark and first since T.J. Hensick in 2007.

Congrats T.J. Hughes! He's your Big Ten Third Star of the Week! pic.twitter.com/O2wBfZW09r — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 3, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“I mean, Illinois, I’ve caught their last couple games, at least parts of them. And they’re playing at a high, high level. … [Keaton] Wagler’s playing as well as anyone in all of college basketball lately. And then they’re like us. They’re big, and they’re skilled. And so they’re going to present several challenges. And in Purdue, you have two first-team All-Americans. So I don’t even know when we play either one of those teams, but I’ve seen both of them enough to know that if I start thinking about them now, then I’m probably going to have an anxiety fit. And we won’t do what we need to do as far as focus on Penn State.”

— Michigan basketball head coach Dusty May on upcoming challenges against Illinois and Purdue

Headlines Of The Day

• Anthony Broome, the Wolverine: Dusty May reveals key to Michigan basketball staying on course, winning in the Big Ten

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: News and Views: Dusty May ‘expected to win’ at MSU, Elliot Cadeau’s progress, ‘dangerous’ plays, more

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan football scholarship chart entering 2026 spring ball

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: The Blueprint pt. 1: An early Michigan mock recruiting class, the offense

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Three takeaways from Dusty May’s radio show: Player that’s a ‘psycho competitor,’ Yaxel Lendeborg’s improvement and health, roster building