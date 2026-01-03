Michigan football announces full defensive/special teams coaching staff

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Kyle Whittingham has officially assembled his defensive coaching staff in Ann Arbor, the program announced on Saturday evening.

Michigan’s defense will be coordinated by Jay Hill, who officially joined the program on Friday. In addition, Saturday’s official announcement gave the confirmation of Jernaro Gilford as defensive backs coach. Lewis Powell will coach the defensive ends/edge rushers, while Alex Whittingham will handle the linebacker position. Whittingham has also retained defensive line coach Lou Esposito, and assistant David Denham will be retained as an analyst for the defensive line.

On special teams, Michigan will stick with Kerry Coombs, who was hired by Sherrone Moore on Dec. 6 to replace JB Brown. Garrett Clawson will continue as the assistant special teams coach.

Hill got his start in coaching at Utah under Whittingham – after he played for him in 1998-99 – as a graduate assistant in 2001 and working up the ranks in a variety of roles. During his time there, he coached cornerbacks, tight ends and running backs in addition to coordinating the special teams through the 2013 season. In 2014, he left to take the head coaching job at Weber State, where he won four Big Sky Championships and amassed a 68-39 record in 9 seasons on the job.

BYU hired Hill as its defensive coordinator and associate head coach in 2023 under head coach Kalani Sitake, with his units ranking 94th, 21st and 22nd in SP+ defensive efficiency. The Cougars went 11-2 last season and 12-2 this year after a win over Georgia Tech in the Pop Tarts Bowl on Dec. 27.

Gilford had been at BYU since 2016, coaching the cornerbacks and added the pass game coordinator title to his name this past season. Prior to that, he coached the secondary at Southern Utah (2014-15) and Whitter College, where he was a grad assistant with cornerbacks and special teams in 2012-13.

Whittingham, the son of Kyle Whittingham and nephew of tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham, has been part of the Kansas City Chiefs organization for 8 years, spending two years as a defensive assistant (2018, 2024), five years as a defensive quality control coach (2019, 2020-23) and was the assistant defensive line coach this past season. During his time in Kansas City, he was part of five Super Bowl appearances and three championships, working with every position group during his time with the franchise.

Powell spent 11 years at Utah working under Whittingham and 10 working with the defensive line, a position he played from 2001-03 with the Utes. In his first season on staff, he coached the tight ends.

“Powell’s All-Conference First Team honorees include Hunter Dimick (2016), Bradlee Anae (2018-19), Leki Fotu (2018-19), Mika Tafua (2021), Gabe Reid (2022), Jonah Elliss (2023) and Van Fillinger (2024). Aane (2019) and Elliss (2023) also were named consensus All-America,” his’s profile on the Utah athletic department website reads.

Esposito spent the last two seasons on Moore’s staff and has established himself as one of the best recruiters in the country, landing five-star EDGE Carter Meadows during this past recruiting cycle along with talented four-star prospects in Titan Davis and McHale Blade. Under his tutelege, Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant were first round picks at defensive tackle in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Coombs, who was with the program in the month of December and coach the special teams in the bowl game, has over four decades of coaching experience in high school, college and the NFL. Most recently, he was the special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach at Cincinnati, and was a longtime assistant at Ohio State under both Urban Meyer and Ryan Day.