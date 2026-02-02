Michigan football announces spring game date, practice start and captains

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Kyle Whittingham announced four spring captains, 15 members of the team’s leadership council and the start of the team’s 15 spring practices, which begin on March 17 and conclude with the spring game on April 18 at Michigan Stadium.

Senior defensive tackle Trey Pierce, graduate defensive back Rod Moore, junior running back Jordan Marshall and sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood will lead the program as its spring captains, while 7 will be part of the team’s leadership council during its month of practices.

The official captains and leadership council for the 2026 season will be elected during fall camp. Players voted for both during the spring cycle and will do the same in the fall.

The council list alphabetically includes:

Nico Andrighetto, Fifth-Year Senior Safety

Zeke Berry, Fifth-Year Senior Cornerback

Cameron Brandt, Senior Defensive End

Mason Curtis, Junior Safety

Enow Etta, Junior Defensive Tackle

Blake Frazier, Junior Offensive Line

Jake Guarnera, Junior Offensive Line

Jyaire Hill, Senior Cornerback

Andrew Marsh, Sophomore Wide Receiver

Zack Marshall, Senior Tight End

Andrew Sprague, Junior Offensive Line

More details on the game will be revealed at a later date, according to the release from the Michigan football program.

Underwood’s inclusion as a team leader is somewhat notable given his class standing, but a quarterback is a de facto captain on the team regardless of class, and Whittingham seems to agree.

“He is a special young man,” Whittingham said at his introductory press conference on Dec. 28 in Orlando. “Carries himself the right way. Quarterback has to have the ‘it’ factor, and Bryce has the “it” factor, along with a ton of talent. Big, strong kid. His ceiling is very high and the offense we’re going to bring in here is going to suit him and I think he’s really, really going to excel and have a great experience here.”