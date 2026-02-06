Michigan football assistant Lou Esposito could be hired by Baltimore Ravens

Michigan Wolverines defensive line coach Lou Esposito could be leaving the program to join the coaching staff with the Baltimore Ravens, first reported by The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec.

Esposito has spent the last two seasons in Ann Arbor under former head coach Sherrone Moore and was retained by Kyle Whittingham on his new staff for the 2026 season. Now, he will be making the jump to the NFL and joining head coach Jesse Minter in Baltimore, who won a national championship as Michigan’s defensive coordinator in 2023 in his second season on the job.

Esposito was hired in spring 2024 by Michigan after Moore’s first defensive line coach, Greg Scruggs, resigned after a DUI arrest. Prior to his time in Ann Arbor, Esposito made stops at Saint Joseph’s (IN), Western Michigan, Ferris State and Davenport.

Esposito was responsible for sending a pair of first-rounders to the NFL Draft in 2025 with Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant heading to the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins, respectively. EDGEs Derrick Moore and Jaishawn Barham, along with defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny, headline the haul of players who could be drafted in 2026.

Esposito was one of two defensive line coaches on Whittingham’s staff, along with EDGEs coach Lewis Powell. It remains unclear as of this posting how his role might change or how Whittingham will address the 10th full-time assistant role on staff.

This story is developing.