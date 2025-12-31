Michigan football availability report: Citrus Bowl opt-outs, injury statuses official

The Michigan Wolverines close out the 2025 season on New Years Eve in the Citrus Bowl against the Texas Longhorns, and will be down several players in the process due to injuries and opt-outs.

Sophomore tackle Andrew Sprague will miss the game with an injury and will be replaced by junior Brady Norton. Junior Cameron Brandt and graduate TJ Guy are expected to get the starts for the opted-out Derrick Moore and Jaishawn Barham, while Nathan Efobi will replace Giovanni El-Hadi at left guard.

Here is the full availability report release two hours before kickoff.

OUT FOR SEASON

WR I’Marion Stewart

RB Donovan Johnson

LB Jaydon Hood

OL Andrew Babalola

EDGE Devon Baxter

WR C.J. Charleston

OUT

S Rod Moore

FB Max Bredeson

RB Justice Haynes

LB Ernest Hausmann

OL Andrew Sprague

S Jacob Oden

S Mason Curtis

DL Chibi Anwunah

DL Manuel Beigel

EDGE Derrick Moore (opt-out)

EDGE Jaishawn Barham (opt-out)

OL Giovanni El-Hadi (opt-out)

QUESTIONABLE

RB Jordan Marshall

WR Logan Forbes

Michigan interim coach Biff Poggi speaks on Texas

Interim head coach Biff Poggi has held the program together in recent weeks in the transition from Sherrone Moore to Kyle Whittingham, and said that a win to close out the season would be a gravy for a Michigan program that has navigated a ton of turbulence in December.

“A win would be icing on the cake,” Poggi said on Tuesday. “But the real win for us has been the way these kids have handled adversity, and the way they have come to practice every day. The way they have just had to isolate themselves from an onslaught of outside noise.

“We are coming to win, but we feel like we have a lot of good things have happened these last three weeks at the University of Michigan. It is about the players. It is because of the players.

“A win would be great. We are going to try our best. I can guarantee you that. We are going to play hard, but I don’t think what these kids have done in the last three weeks should be overlooked in any respect.”

Wednesday’s game kicks off at 3 p.m. on ABC between Texas and Michigan. The two schools will play again in 2027 in Austin, the second game in a home-and-home deal that started at Michigan in 2024, a 31-12 Texas victory in Ann Arbor.