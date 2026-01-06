Kyle Whittingham, Michigan staff 'drinking from a firehose': Inside the 'organized chaos' at Schembechler Hall

Michigan Wolverines football hired new head coach Kyle Whittingham Dec. 26, making the official announcement just after the team traveled to Orlando for the Citrus Bowl, and he arrived to the bowl site that next day. A coach who was slated to work his last-ever game at Utah on New Year’s Eve quickly pivoted to taking a completely new job at a place he hadn’t even been to as Michigan’s coach.

The 66-year-old Whittingham met with players individually, hoping to retain the bulk of the roster, hired a staff in short order, poaching coaches from Utah, BYU, Boise State and elsewhere, and is now recruiting talent out of the NCAA transfer portal, which opened Jan. 2.

Go, go, go.

“Right now, we’re drinking from a firehose here,” Whittingham said on the ‘Bussin’ With The Boys’ podcast. “We’re just getting our feet on the ground, talking about me and the staff. Brought in mostly a new staff. We had three coaches who we held over from the previous staff — outstanding football coaches. Thought that was the thing to do. They’ve helped bridge the gap between the old and the new.

“But we’re just trying to do what everyone else in the country is doing right now, trying to recruit your roster and make sure you’re doing the best job of retention. And, really, in college football now, you’ve got to recruit your entire football team every single year. You’ve got to try to retain the guys you’ve already got on the team. You’ve got to go to the portal, bring in some new pieces there, and you’ve got to recruit your freshman class.

“It’s a 24/7 recruiting job, especially this time of the year, with the portal open. The portal is flooded with players. We’ve got close to 5,000 players in the portal right now, so it’s chaos. But you just try to have organized chaos as best you can.”

Added Whittingham: “It’s challenging — I’ll use that word, ‘challenging.’ One thing it’s not is it’s not sustainable. Something’s got to change. The prices are going crazy. I heard today that a quarterback has got an offer on the table for $5 million for next season. There are plenty of schools with roster budgets upwards of $40 million. “

Michigan has lost nearly 20 players to the transfer portal since it opened Jan. 2, including four starters in linebacker Cole Sullivan, offensive linemen Jake Guarnera and Andrew Sprague, and cornerback Zeke Berry.

Individual meetings with players on Michigan’s roster have gone well, but behind-the-scenes conversations between agents and other schools have been ongoing for weeks. As former Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi said in late-December, “Everybody thinks [the portal] opens the 2nd [of January]. It doesn’t. Deals are being done now.”

“One thing here at Michigan that is a little bit challenging for us right now is, until this year, there were two portal windows, which means you had a little safety net,” Whittingham explained. “After spring ball, you could, for example, our situation, stick around for spring, get used to the new coaching staff, see how you like them, see how things go. And if you don’t like it, you’ve got an out after spring ball, because you can jump in the portal again.

“Now, there’s a one-portal system, where they feel like they’ve got a gun to their head and they have to make a decision right now before they even have a chance to gather enough information to find out what we’re all about with our new staff. So, that makes it even more challenging.”

None of this is new to Whittingham, of course, it’s just that he’s playing catch-up at a new job, after 21 seasons as Utah’s head coach, including several in the new NIL / transfer portal era.

“Not much difference at all,” the Michigan coach noted. “It’s just on a grander scale here. I mean, we’ve got more resources, a huge tradition here at Michigan, far more four- and five-star players on the roster. The mechanics of it all are the same, everything is just enhanced.”

Everything is year-to-year in college football these days, evidenced by the fact that the Wolverines are announcing that non-NFL Draft eligible players are returning to school, such as offensive linemen Blake Frazier and Andrew Babalola and quarterback Bryce Underwood.

Whittingham is known for building and sustaining an elite culture at Utah.

“It is more difficult to maintain your culture,” the Michigan coach said. “It’s more challenging. Where you used to have 120 kids on your roster, and 20 to 25 would graduate or leave, and you’d replace them with 20 or 25. Now, most schools are bringing in, you’ve got half a new team that’s different than the previous year. It’s more challenging for your players that are returning to get the new guys up to speed, help them understand what the standard is, what the culture is.

“We had a motto at Utah for years, the incoming guys, ‘You will become us. We will not become you.’ And that’s become more challenging every year, because you don’t have as many of the returners to help you with that process. But, still, that’s what you’re working toward, is everyone to buy into your culture, everyone to buy into your philosophies.

“And I think we’ve done a really good job — they did a really good job at Michigan prior of recruiting really high-character kids. I had a chance to meet with every one of them down at the bowl site last week individually. It took me about 20 hours to get through the entire team. But that was the common thread, is there were guys that are high-character, that care about academics, they’re tuned into their academics. They all knew exactly what their graduation date was, what their GPA was, what they wanted to do with their major. It was really refreshing to have conversations where every kid, literally, was tuned into that.”

There are certainly worse situations to take over, and Whittingham plans to make the most with his — stating at his introductory press conference that the goal is to make the College Football Playoff every year.