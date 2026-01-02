Michigan football defensive back Jaden Mangham entering transfer portal

Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jaden Magnham is entering the transfer portal, first reported by Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of CBS Sports.

Mangham played in all 13 games this season for Michigan, starting two games and racking up 30 total tackles. Last season, he appeared in only one game on special teams before redshirting with an injury.

Prior to his time in Ann Arbor, Mangham appeared in 20 games with the rival Michigan State Spartans, totaling 73 tackles with 7 passes defended and four interceptions, along with a fumble recovery. His play in East Lansing earned him All-Big Ten honorable mention nods from the coaches and media in 2023.

Mangham attended Groves High School in Birmingham and was a three-year starter for the Falcons at wide receiver and defensive back. As a senior in 2022, he made 46 tackles, including 6 for loss, with 6 interceptions in 5 games and added 25 catches for 316 yards and 4 touchdowns on offense.

Mangham was a four-star recruit coming out of high school with a four-star ranking and was the No. 301 player nationally, No. 8 athlete and No. 8 player in the state. He was a first-team All-State honoree by the AP and Detroit Free Press.

Mangham is the 12th player to enter the transfer portal from Michigan this cycle along with QB Davis Warren, QB Jadyn Davis, RB CJ Hester, RB Jasper Parker, WR Fredrick Moore, WR Semaj Morgan, OL Connor Jones, OL Kaden Strayhorn, LB Cole Sullivan, DB Elijah Dotson and DB Zeke Berry.