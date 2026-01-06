Michigan football defensive back Jordan Young entering transfer portal

Michigan Wolverines football freshman defensive back Jordan Young is entering the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Young totaled 15 tackles and 3 passes defended this season, including the game-winning pass breakup against Northwestern.

The 6-0, 195-pound freshman out of Monroe, North Carolina shared Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance in that Northwestern game and appeared in 10 games this season in a reserve role and on special teams. Coming out of high school, he was a four-star prospect, the No. 172 overall player and no. 13 safety in the nation with the On3 Industry Ranking tabbing him as the No. 6 player in the state of North Carolina.

Young is the third defensive back in the portal out of Michigan, along with classmate Elijah Dotson

and senior Jaden Mangham, who signed with Purdue this week. Previously, it was reported that senior defensive back Zeke Berry would join them in the portal, but he announced Tuesday that he would be returning to Michigan for his fifth season.

The Wolverines’ defensive backs coach next season will be Jernaro Gilford, formerly of BYU. Head coach Kyle Whittingham has also brought in former Boise State assistant Tyler Stockton to coach the safeties. The defense will be coordinated by Jay Hill, also from BYU.