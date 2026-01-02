Michigan football defensive back Zeke Berry entering transfer portal

Michigan Wolverines defensive back Zeke Berry is entering the transfer portal, his agency tells multiple media outlets. He has one year of eligibility remaining at his next school.

Berry, who was a second-team All-Big Ten selection this year by the media and third team selection by the coaches, had 37 total tackles, 10 passes defended and an interception this season. For his career, he had 74 tackles, 19 passes defended, three interceptions and a forced fumble. He also returned one kickoff for 11 yards.

Berry appeared in 36 games at Michigan with 22 starts at defensive back, 7 of which came at the nickel spot and 15 coming at outside corner, where he broke out late last season and held the same role down this year.

During Citrus Bowl prep, Berry was noncommittal about his future at Michigan, but was asked about what he wanted in his next head coach. Berry said, “Just looking for a coach that’s ready to win a national championship.”

Berry said he was among the players who felt “betrayed” by the actions of former head coach Sherrone Moore that led to his firing.

“I guess you could say that,” Berry said. “It’s probably different for different people, but I feel like it’s a good word for most people who do feel like that.”

The only word Berry ever gave on his status was the message that interim head coach Biff Poggi gave to the team during bowl prep.

“He said, ‘Don’t let someone else’s decisions affect your emotions,’ and that’s something that stuck with me,” Berry said. “I’ve been trying to think about that every day to keep pressing on.”

Berry was a four-star prospect during the 2022 recruiting cycle out of the state of California, ranking as the No. 132 overall player and No. 10 safety, along with being tabbed the No. 9 player in the state.