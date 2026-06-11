Michigan football falls slightly in ESPN's future power rankings

The Michigan Wolverines football program has undergone major changes over the last few months as Kyle Whittingham reshapes the program coming out of the Sherrone Moore era.

U-M fell from No. 13 to No. 16 in this year’s future power rankings at ESPN, but writer Adam Rittenberg still sees a bright future for the Wolverines. They are down 11 spots over the last two years after showing up at No. 5 in 2024, but the program still has plenty to be excited for over the next two seasons, which is the window cited in Rittenberg’s piece.

“Whittingham assembled a strong first staff, bringing over [Jim] Harding, offensive coordinator Jason Beck, strength coach Doug Elisaia, quarterbacks coach Koy Detmer and others from his Utah staff, while plucking veteran defensive coordinator Jay Hill from BYU,” Rittenberg said. “He retained running backs coach Tony Alford from the previous staff, while adding veterans such as wide receivers coach Marques Hagans. Special teams coordinator Kerry Coombs, hired right before Moore’s firing, was retained.”

Michigan’s ceiling could be entirely dependent on its quarterback situation with Bryce Underwood as the pivot player heading into his sophomore season.

“Bryce Underwood remained through the coaching transition and will aim for stronger and more consistent results,” Rittenberg said. “Underwood started throughout his true freshman season, completing 60.3% of his passes for 2,428 yards with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. If things go better with the new staff, Underwood will lead the offense at least through 2027. Colorado State transfer Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi is set to back up Underwood, and freshman Tommy Carr, the grandson of former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr, drew good marks this spring.”

The Wolverines should be improved on the offensive line, and the defensive line has pieces that could come along as the season goes on.

“The defensive front should remain very strong under Whittingham, who brought All-America end John Henry Daley and tackle Jonah Lea’ea from Utah,” Rittenberg said. “Daley’s recovery from a ruptured Achilles is worth tracking, but he can be an elite pass rusher alongside senior tackles Trey Pierce and Enow Etta. Michigan has some non-senior options at end with Cameron Brandt and Nate Marshall, while adding top-25 national recruit Carter Meadows.

“Respected offensive line coach Jim Harding takes over a group seeking the next step from holdovers such as Jake Guarnera, Andrew Sprague, Evan Link and Blake Frazier. Guarnera, an honorable mention All-Big Ten pick, can play through 2027. Michigan regains Andrew Babalola, a top-30 recruit who sat out last season because of an ACL injury.”

Michigan also has star power to build around and some foundational pieces that define what it has in 2026 and heading into the future.

“Henry finished second nationally in sacks despite his late-season injury,” Rittenberg said. “If healthy, he will contend for national honors. Marshall emerged as one of the Big Ten’s top backs and should remain in that category, and Andrew Marsh is an exciting young wide receiver and Underwood’s top target. Guarnera earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in his first season as a starter.”

Roster retention a key for Michigan

Perhaps the biggest key to Michigan’s window of opportunity over the next two years could be finishing what this group of players was recruited to do by the previous staff. The chaotic exit of Moore and his staff was not followed by a mass exodus of players to the transfer portal.

“Michigan absorbed the jarring exit of coach Sherrone Moore without a roster overhaul. The team lost running back Justice Haynes to Georgia Tech but retained junior Jordan Marshall, who will lead a loaded running back room. Linebacker Cole Sullivan (Oklahoma) was another notable departure, along with cornerback Jayden Sanders. But Whittingham brought Daley, Lea’ea, cornerback Smith Snowden and wide receiver JJ Buchanan from Utah, and Michigan also picked up safety Chris Bracy (Memphis) and wide receiver Jaime Ffrench (Texas). Michigan’s retention also stood out with Underwood, Marshall and defensive backs Zeke Berry, Jyaire Hill and Rod Moore. Michigan lost several recruits in the transition but still signed the No. 11 class, led by Meadows and five-star running back Savion Hiter.”