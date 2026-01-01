Michigan football falls to Texas in Citrus Bowl, ending 2025 season at 9–4

The Michigan Wolverines lost to the Texas Longhorns 41-27 in the Citrus Bowl on Wednesday afternoon, ending the 2025 season with a 9-4 record to officially close out the Sherrone Moore/Biff Poggi era of the program.

Michigan held a 27-24 lead early in the fourth quarter before Texas rattled off 13-straight points to end the game, along with two Bryce Underwood interceptions late that swung the game in the opposite direction.

Here is the full recap from Wednesday afternoon’s game in Orlando between the Big Ten and SEC powers.

First quarter

Michigan won the opening coin toss and deferred, giving the Longhorns the ball first on offense after Beckham Sunderland booted the opening kickoff through the endzone. Texas went 9 plays for 50 yards on their opening drive, but Michigan held them to a 43-yard field goal attempt that snuck through. The Longhorns would hold a 3-0 lead with 12:05 to go. The Wolverines had a few positive plays to open their first drive on offense, but a false start and a fumbled snap by Underwood killed a drive that went 11 yards in 5 plays. Hudson Hollenbeck punted the ball back to Texas, who would take over at its 23-yard line with 9:23 to go in the quarter.

Michigan’s defense got off the field in 3 plays on the next possession, taking the ball back over on their 25-yard line with 7:50 left in the first. The Wolverines responded with an 8-play, 40-yard drive that was capped off by a 53-yard Dominic Zvada field goal, his second make from 50 or more yards this year. His kick tied the game at 3-3 with 4:01 remaining in the quarter. On the ensuing kickoff, sophomore linebacker Cole Sullivan forced a fumble that as recovered at the 23-yard line. Three plays later, junior wide receiver Kendrick Bell made a circus catch in the endzone that was initially ruled incomplete, but reversed to a touchdown. After the extra point, Michigan led 10-3 with 3:15 to go.

Texas would get the ball back and set up a long drive that spanned quarters with Michigan leading 10-3 as the first quarter expired.

Michigan 10, Texas 3

Second quarter

Texas closed out its 11-play 75-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run from tailback Christian Clark, tying the game at 10-10 after the extra point with 13:43 left in the half. Michigan moved right back down the field, going 69 yards in 7 plays on a drive that was capped off by a Bryce Underwood touchdown pass to classmate Andrew Marsh, Underwood’s second scoring strike of the day. After the extra point, U-M would take the lead back at 17-10 with 10:17 remaining.

Texas’ offense would not slow down, either. On its following possession, it would go 74 yards in 8 plays and get a 17-yard pass from Arch Manning to tight end Jack Endries. The Longhorns would tie it up at 17-all with 7:41 to go after the extra point.

The two teams would trade punts on their next four possessions, headlined by a fumbled snap that led to a 22-yard loss that knocked Texas out of field goal range just before the half. Michigan took over on its 20-yard line with 48 seconds to go and went 53 yards in 8 plays, but Zvada pushed a 45-yard field goal attempt right as time expired. The teams would head into the locker room tied at 17.

Michigan 17, Texas 17

Third quarter

Michigan started the third quarter with possession after deferring during the opening coin toss. Marsh returned a kick to the U-M 46-yard line, setting things up for the offense near midfield. The Wolverines went 41 yards in 12 plays on the drive and put a 31-yard field goal on the board, taking a 20-17 lead over Texas with 9:37 to go.

The Longhorns went 80 yards in 9 plays, scoring a touchdown on a 23-yard Manning scramble on a drive that was aided by some ill-timed penalties. After the extra point, Texas took the lead at 24-20 with 5:38 to go. On the following possession, Marsh had another long return that set Michigan up at its 38-yard line. After 5 plays and 13 yards gained, Underwood was intercepted at the Texas 12-yard line, shutting down a Michigan scoring drive and giving the Longhorns the ball back.

Penalties moved Texas back to the 4-yard line, and it would only ever get back to the 12, going three-and-out with 1:16 left in the half. Michigan got the ball back just before the quarter expired at the UT 45-yard line.

Texas 24, Michigan 20

Fourth quarter

Michigan took the lead back early in the final frame, going 45 yards in 11 plays and scoring on a 5-yard rush from Underwood that was reviewed for a potential fumble and touchback through the endzone. After the extra point, Michigan led 27-24 with 10:56 to go. Texas fought right back with a 9-play, 75-yard drive thanks to a 4th down conversion from Manning with his legs and an eventual 30-yard strike to Kaliq Lockett for a touchdown. Texas took the lead back at 31-27 with 6:54 to go after the extra point.

Three plays later, Texas had the ball back after Underwood’s second interception of the day, giving the Longhorns the ball back on their 40-yard line. One snap later, Manning ran 60 yards untouched to the endzone, extending the Texas advantage to 41-27 with 5:06 remaining. Michigan began its next drive at its 34-yard line, and Underwood threw his third interception two plays later to give Texas the ball again, this time at the U-M 34-yard line. The Longhorns would settle for a 51-yard field goal attempt to extend the to 41-27 with 3:38 to go.

Michigan went 39 yards in 13 plays before turning the ball over on downs with 43 seconds to go. Texas sat on the ball and walked out of Orlando with a victory.

FINAL: Texas 41, Michigan 27

Final Michigan vs. Texas box score