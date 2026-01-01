WATCH: Michigan football falls to Texas, turns page to Kyle Whittingham era

The Michigan Wolverines ended the 2025 season with a 41-27 loss to Texas in the Citrus Bowl after weeks of uncertainty and navigating a coaching transition from Sherrone Moore to Kyle Whittingham, who was hired last Friday night.

Now, the page has been turned to the next era of the program.

TheWolverine.com’s Anthony Broome and former Michigan defensive lineman Ryan Van Bergen discuss the 41-27 loss to Texas in the Citrus Bowl and what comes next under Kyle Whittingham.

“I had already moved past today in terms of it being a definitive end of the Sherrone Moore, Biff Poggi, Jim Harbaugh tree, if you want to call it that era,” Van Bergen said. “Almost a spring game style of mentality for what we may have coming back for Kyle Whittingham, what do we have in the depth chart currently? What are we working to retain? What are the positions that need attention as a transfer portal closes in on us here?

“So I didn’t have very high expectations for this game. I’d like to see some of the young guys play well. I wanted to see them having fun, playing loose, making some plays, not doing some things that technically are sound. But overall, for me, losing 41-27 in this bowl game with all the extra non-football stuff that this team has had to endure and the media cycle that it has been put through. I. I’ve been to bowl games where I’ve had a more lopsided loss than this, and we were way more dialed than this team probably was.

“I make no excuses. You never want to lose a football game, but there were things that I saw today that I wanted to hang my hat on as positives of, ‘Hey, we have this coming back, we have this opportunity.’ I believe Wittingham is going to have a great handle on things and put us in a great direction and in a great position very quickly. So what are the guys out here today showing? They had some really good moments. What are some positions that stand out as problems or areas for the highest levels of concern? And what do we have to look forward to? Because my book has closed on the 2025 season.”

