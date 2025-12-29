WATCH: Michigan football's first impression of Kyle Whittingham, Citrus Bowl preview

The Michigan Wolverines have a new head coach in Kyle Whittingham and a ton of momentum heading into Wednesday afternoon’s game against Texas in Orlando in the Citrus Bowl.

TheWolverine.com’s Anthony Broome, Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie discuss Michigan football’s press conference introducing Whittingham on Sunday, what his next priorities are, preview the Citrus Bowl matchup with Texas and take fan questions.

”It was Desmond Howard in the statement that Kyle Whittingham was hired, and he said, ‘He’s your coach’s favorite coach.’ And I feel like that does sum him up listening to voices around the college football world talk about Kyle Whittingham. It was incredibly unique to be at an introductory press conference for a Michigan coach in Orlando, Florida. I’m not sure Kyle Whittingham knew where he was because it’s been such a whirlwind for him.

“He has been to Ann Arbor before and he’s 2-0 there as Utah’s head coach. But he hasn’t been there as the Michigan head coach. I asked him about being 3-0 as the head coach at Utah against Michigan and he said, ‘Yeah, we beat them here a couple times, and by here he meant Ann Arbor. But for him it’s all the same at this point.

“He’s hit the ground running down here meeting with players. He’s had a bunch of meetings now individually, multiple team meetings. So it’s been unique to cover. And then you almost forget that there’s a game on Wednesday, so that’ll be exciting at the time.”

“But every, bit of focus it feels is on Kyle Whittingham right now.”

Watch or listen using the video player above, on our YouTube channel, or listen wherever you get the audio versions of your shows.

Monday’s show is brought to you by Homefield Apparel! Restock your closet with the freshest Homefield Michigan gear over at homefieldapparel.com.