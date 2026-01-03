Michigan football hiring BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford

The Michigan Wolverines are set to add another assistant to Kyle Whittingham‘s staff in BYU cornerbacks coach/defensive pass game coordinator Jernaro Gilford, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Gilford had been at BYU since 2016, coaching the cornerbacks and added the pass game coordinator title to his name this past season. Prior to that, he coached the secondary at Southern Utah (2014-15) and Whitter College, where he was a grad assistant with cornerbacks and special teams in 2012-13.

BYU ranked 50th in passing yards allowed this season with 209.7 yards per game. During the 2024 season, BYU had 12 different players record interceptions, which was more than any other team in the FBS. The group forced 29 total turnovers, which tied for No. 3 nationally. Seven of those picks came from the corners. The Cougars had 14 interceptions as a team in 2023, their first year in the Big 12.

Whittingham and his staff so far, excluding Gilford, were at Crisler Center on Friday night for Michigan basketball’s 96-66 win over USC.

“It’s an honor to be the 22nd head football coach at the University of Michigan,” Whittingham said on Friday. “Blessed to be here. Can’t wait to get started. First order of business was to assemble a great assistant coaches staff and they’re here. We have one or two more to add, but otherwise, this is the group that’ll be coaching the young men this spring and fall. I can say for sure that we’re going be a physical football team.

“It’s going to be an exciting offense. Coach [Jason] Beck has done a great job. Coach Jay Hill, our defensive coordinator, and I’m saying right now our goal every Saturday is to go 1-0. That’s our goal here at Michigan… Go Blue!”

Whittingham’s defensive staff at Michigan includes defensive coordinator Jay Hill, also from BYU, along with former Utah staffer Lewis Powell on the defensive line. Whittingham has retained defensive line coach Lou Esposito and Kerry Coombs, who was hired in December under Sherrone Moore to coach the special teams. Coombs also has defensive back coaching experience.

This story is developing.