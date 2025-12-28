Michigan football 'working to hire' Jay Hill as defensive coordinator under Kyle Whittingham

The Michigan Wolverines have found their defensive coordinator target under head coach Kyle Whittingham, ‘working to hire’ BYU assistant Jay Hill to the position, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

Hill, 50, is the first coordinator hire for Whittingham at Michigan, with rumors suggesting that Utah offensive coordinator Jason Beck could be next on the list of priorities for the new head man.

The Cougars were 28th in total defense this season with 328.4 yards per game allowed, and 21st in scoring defense with 19.0 points per contest heading into their 25-21 win over Georgia Tech in the Pop Tarts Bowl.

RELATED: Target emerges to join Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan coaching staff

Hill got his start in coaching at Utah under Whittingham – after he played for him in 1998-99 – as a graduate assistant in 2001 and working up the ranks in a variety of roles. During his time there, he coached cornerbacks, tight ends and running backs in addition to coordinating the special teams through the 2013 season. In 2014, he left to take the head coaching job at Weber State, where he won four Big Sky Championships and amassed a 68-39 record in 9 seasons on the job.

BYU hired Hill as its defensive coordinator and associate head coach in 2023 under head coach Kalani Sitake, with his units ranking 94th, 21st and 22nd in SP+ defensive efficiency. The Cougars went 11-2 last season and 12-2 this year after a win over Georgia Tech in the Pop Tarts Bowl on Dec. 27.

“I do know that I have coaches on my staff that want to be head coaches, and most of those opportunities, they will come along,” Sitake said this week during his Pop Tarts Bowl pregame press conference. “We can be transparent as much as we can about it, but it is going to be really difficult as we go through this. I just need to know how to sustain it, and a lot of it — now that the NCAA has given us an opportunity to have more than one coach at each position — you can have 20 to 30 coaches, if you want. It’s just a balance of how many, and then who to replace them with.”

Whittingham, 66, is 177-88 all-time at Utah with three conference championships, with AFCA Coach of the Year and Bear Bryant Award nods in 2008 after a 13-0 season. He won the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year award in 2019 and won Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

Whittingham’s five-year deal at Michigan averages $8.2 million per year, which is 75-percent guaranteed. He is expected to make $8 million in 2026. That would make him the 8th-highest paid coach in the Big ten behind Ryan Day (Ohio State, $12.5m), Curt Cignetti (Indiana, $11.6m), Lincoln Riley (USC, $11.5m), Dan Lanning (Oregon, $10.4m), Matt Campbell (Penn State, between $9-10m), Matt Rhule (Nebraska, $8.5m), and Illinois (Bret Bielema, $8.4m).