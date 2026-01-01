Michigan football hiring Lewis Powell as defensive line coach

The Michigan Wolverines staff under head coach Kyle Whittingham has gotten another member with the news that Utah EDGEs coach Lewis Powell is joining his former head coach in Ann Arbor. On3’s Pete Nakos was the first to report the interest last week.

Powell, who will also carry the designation of run game coordinator, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. He spent 11 years at Utah working under Whittingham and 10 working with the defensive line, a position he played from 2001-03 with the Utes. In his first season on staff, he coached the tight ends.

Powell has coached two consensus All-Americans and seven first-team All-Conference players during his time at Utah.

“Powell’s All-Conference First Team honorees include Hunter Dimick (2016), Bradlee Anae (2018-19), Leki Fotu (2018-19), Mika Tafua (2021), Gabe Reid (2022), Jonah Elliss (2023) and Van Fillinger (2024). Aane (2019) and Elliss (2023) also were named consensus All-America,” Powell’s profile on the Utah athletic department website reads.

Whittingham has his two top lieutentants in place in offensive coordinator Jason Beck and defensive coordinator Jay Hill, who spent last season at Utah and BYU, respectively.

Other staffers set to join Michigan are wide receivers coach Micah Simon, tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham, offensive line/assistant head coach Jim Harding and Koy Detmer Jr., who will be an analyst and quarterbacks coach. The Wolverines are also hiring former Penn State wide receivers coach Marques Hagans as an assistant wide receivers coach.

Running backs coach Tony Alford will be retained by Michigan.

“You have to bring in guys that you’re familiar with, and you trust that you’ve worked with,” Whittingham said during his opening press conference. “I think that’s always a starting point. I’ve had some good resources in Urban Meyer – I don’t know if that’s a four-letter word in this room or not – but Urban and I are very tight. I got some counsel from him. He’s been to a few places and the key is to get guys in that you trust, get guys in that you’re familiar with that do things your way. They know what I expect and what my expectations are.

“At the same time, I’m not precluding the chance that we will keep some coaches from the current staff. There are some excellent coaches on the staff right now. And I’m going to tell you that most likely there will be a few faces that stay on and help bridge that. It’s much easier to be in the staff room and meeting and say, ‘Hey, I wonder how they do this here. If you’ve got a guy right there, that’s been there, done that, that’s a big help.

“I would anticipate, of the 10 full-time coaches, 7-8 new guys and 2-3 holdovers.”