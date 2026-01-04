Michigan football hiring Tyler Stockton as safeties coach

The Michigan Wolverines are hiring Boise State safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Tyler Stockton to the same position under Kyle Whittingham in Ann Arbor, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Stockton spent the last two seasons under head coach Spencer Danielson at Boise State, making the College Football Playoff with the Broncos in 2024. Before that, Stocktown was the defensive coordinator at Ball State, where he was a Broyles Award nominee in 2020, 2022 and 2023. In 2021, Stockton was named to the American Football Coaches Association’s 35 under 35 list.

RELATED: Michigan football announces full defensive/special teams coaching staff

Throughout his college coaching career, he has coached defensive lines, outside linebackers, inside linebackers and safeties, moving around in a variety of roles.

Stockton made the move to Ball State in 2019 after three years at Western Illinois and got his start in coaching at UConn as a defensive grad assistant in 2014-15. He graduated from Notre Dame and was part of the program from 2009-13, where he played on the defensive line.

Michigan’s defense will be coordinated by Jay Hill, who officially joined the program on Friday. In addition, Saturday’s official announcement gave the confirmation of Jernaro Gilford as defensive backs coach. Lewis Powell will coach the defensive ends/edge rushers, while Alex Whittingham will handle the linebacker position. Whittingham has also retained defensive line coach Lou Esposito, and assistant David Denham will be retained as an analyst for the defensive line.

Gilford, who will work closely with Stockton, had been at BYU since 2016, coaching the cornerbacks and added the pass game coordinator title to his name this past season. Prior to that, he coached the secondary at Southern Utah (2014-15) and Whittier College, where he was a grad assistant with cornerbacks and special teams in 2012-13.

Michigan is able to hire as many coaches as it wants to its staff, but can designate 10 assistants who are able to be on the road recruiting. At this time, it is unclear which assistants will fill those roles.