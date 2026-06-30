Skip to main content
Michigan
Join Now

The Wolverine Football

How age-based eligibility rule impacts Michigan football: These 16 players will benefit

Screenshot
Clayton Sayfie@CSayf23
7h0members liked this
Mason Curtis
Michigan Wolverines football safety Mason Curtis hauled in an interception at Maryland in 2025. (Photo by Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images)

The NCAA Division I Cabinet has officially adopted the new age-based eligibility model — or "five-for-five rule" — which gives each athlete five years to compete in five seasons, with no redshirts. Let's take a look at how this impacts Michigan football. Essentially, Wolverines who have redshirted in the past will still lose that year. But, importantly, those who burned their redshirts will now get an extra season to compete, changing the way head coach Kyle Whittingham and general manager Dave Peloquin can manage the roster in the future.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Curated by editors · personalized to your reading

$1 for 5 days
then 50% off your first year. Standard billing after.
The Wolverine
+
+
One subscription: The best Michigan Wolverines coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.