How age-based eligibility rule impacts Michigan football: These 16 players will benefit

The NCAA Division I Cabinet has officially adopted the new age-based eligibility model — or "five-for-five rule" — which gives each athlete five years to compete in five seasons, with no redshirts. Let's take a look at how this impacts Michigan football. Essentially, Wolverines who have redshirted in the past will still lose that year. But, importantly, those who burned their redshirts will now get an extra season to compete, changing the way head coach Kyle Whittingham and general manager Dave Peloquin can manage the roster in the future.